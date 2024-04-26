Appearing on ‘Dumb Biryani’, Arora talked about how Arbaaz and Arhaan are indecisive. She said, “Your mannerisms are just like him (Arbaaz). Not very attractive mannerisms but they are just like him. He is a very fair and just person in the sense that he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favourite thing. You can’t decide the colour of your shirt or what you want to eat, what time you want to wake up.”