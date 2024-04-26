Art & Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan Breaks His Silence On Ex-Wife Malaika Arora Calling Him 'Indecisive', Says It Is 'Her Opinion'

On the 'Dumb Biryani' podcast, Malaika Arora called ex-husband Arbaaz Khan "indecisive." In a recent interview, Khan has reacted to her statement.

Malaika Arora recently appeared on her son Arhaan Khan’s podcast – 'Dumb Biryani'. On the podcast, she made headlines when she called her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan ‘indecisive.’ She compared the father-son duo and said that this is one quality that they share. In a recent interview, Arbaaz has come forward and has reacted to Arora’s statement.

Speaking to Zoom, Arbaaz Khan reacted to ex-wife Malaika Arora calling him ‘indecisive.’ He said that she is entitled to have whatever opinion she wants of him. Arbaaz said, “See, that’s between a mother and her son, that is the opinion that she had. I guess she’s entitled to have that opinion. Yes, she may have thought that I’m indecisive on certain aspects. But I also read from the interview she mentioned that there was a lot of clarity in my thought, and I am very clear.”

The actor continued, “So I just take it, that is fine. It’s nothing to take seriously or whatever. It’s an interesting chat show that’s between the mother and son. I mean, she’s got the right to say whatever. I thought it was okay. I don’t want to dispute anything. That’s her opinion.”

Appearing on ‘Dumb Biryani’, Arora talked about how Arbaaz and Arhaan are indecisive. She said, “Your mannerisms are just like him (Arbaaz). Not very attractive mannerisms but they are just like him. He is a very fair and just person in the sense that he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favourite thing. You can’t decide the colour of your shirt or what you want to eat, what time you want to wake up.”

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998, but they parted ways in 2017. They have a son together.

