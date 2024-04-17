On Tuesday, Arhaan dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode of 'Dumb Biryani', where Malaika Arora asks Arhaan, “When did you lose your virginity?” They have a banter and then Arhaan asks Malaika, “Mom, when are you getting married…?” She then asks her son, ''You think you can be truthful?'' Arhaan replies, ''Yes'' to which Malaika says, ''I can be very spicy''.