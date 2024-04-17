Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan, recently launched a podcast series titled 'Dumb Biryani'. The podcast features his family including his parents, uncles Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, his friends and close ones. The second episode of the podcast will feature Malaika and Arhaan where the mother-son duo will be asking each other some steamy questions.
On Tuesday, Arhaan dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode of 'Dumb Biryani', where Malaika Arora asks Arhaan, “When did you lose your virginity?” They have a banter and then Arhaan asks Malaika, “Mom, when are you getting married…?” She then asks her son, ''You think you can be truthful?'' Arhaan replies, ''Yes'' to which Malaika says, ''I can be very spicy''.
Watch the teaser of 'Dumb Biryani' here.
Episode one of the series featured Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Salman Khan will also feature in one of the episodes. We got a glimpse of the actor in the teaser of 'Dumb Biryani'.
Earlier, sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Arhaan captioned it, “3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer’s smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube.”
For the unversed, Malaika and Arbaaz welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. They separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Post that, Arbaaz started dating Georgia Andriani. After dating for several years, they broke up. In December 2023, Arbaaz got married to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, in an intimate nikah ceremony.
Malaika is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Recently, reports started doing the rounds that they broke up but they shut down the rumours by making public appearances together.
Arhaan, 21, graduated from a film school in Long Island in the USA.