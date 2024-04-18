Art & Entertainment

Malaika Arora Compares Son Arhaan To Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan: You Can Be Extremely Indecisive Like Him

Malaika Arora also shared the best traits of her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and called him ‘fair and just’.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khans son Arhaan Khan
Malaika Arora recently made an appearance on her son Arhaan Khan’s new podcast, ‘Dumb Biryani’. On the show, the two spoke about his father and Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. For those caught unaware, Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 19 years, and they got divorced in 2017. 

On the podcast, Arhaan asked Malaika about the traits that he shares with his father, which made Malaika speak about his “not very attractive mannerisms” and Arbaaz’s “fair and just” nature.

Malaika said to Arhaan, “Your mannerisms are just like him, it’s shocking how similar you are.” She then called them their “not very attractive mannerisms, but said that they are like your dad.” When asked what she appreciates in them, she said, “You are very… your dad has the same traits, which is… he is a very fair and just person, in the sense that he is able to… he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have.”

Malaika%20Arora%20appears%20in%20Arhaan%20Khan%27s%20podcast
Malaika Arora appears in Arhaan Khan's podcast Photo: Instagram
Malaika then revealed the least favourite trait that both Arhaan and Arbaaz share, and said, “You can also be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favourite thing. You can’t decide the colour of your shirt, what you want to eat, what time you should wake up.” When Arhaan replied that he has “good routine,” Malaika added, “But that you get from me.”

In the same episode, Arhaan questioned Malaika about her wedding plans, to which Malaika said, “I can’t answer that. I don’t have the answer so I can’t answer that. I think I am living my best life now.” 

Malaika has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor but they have not announced any wedding plans yet. Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time in December 2023 to Sshura Khan.

