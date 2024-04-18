Malaika Arora Compares Son Arhaan To Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan: You Can Be Extremely Indecisive Like Him

Malaika said to Arhaan, “Your mannerisms are just like him, it’s shocking how similar you are.” She then called them their “not very attractive mannerisms, but said that they are like your dad.” When asked what she appreciates in them, she said, “You are very… your dad has the same traits, which is… he is a very fair and just person, in the sense that he is able to… he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have.”