Art & Entertainment

Malaika Arora Joins Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan And His Wife Sshura Khan At Arhaan Khan's Bash

Last night, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan hosted a party for the family. Malaika, Arbaaz attended the bash. Sshura Khan also accompanied Arbaaz.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, Sshura attend party Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Malaika Arora who shares cordial terms with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, attended a family dinner on Friday night. The members of both Malaika and Arbaaz's families joined it. Malaika's mom Joyce and her sister Amrita Arora were also spotted while Arbaaz arrived with his second wife, Sshura Khan. They were seen walking hand-in-hand and posed for the paps. Arbaaz's father, scriptwriter, Salim Khan also arrived for the dinner. Reportedly, Malaika and Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan hosted a party for the launch of his upcoming podcast, 'Dumb Biryani'.

Arbaaz was in a blue denim shirt and pants, while Sshura was in an all-black attire. Malaika was in a stylish all-white outfit and she looked stunning in it. Though Arbaaz and Malaika attended the same party, they avoided getting clicked together. Other celebs who attended the party were Raveena Tandon, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Seema Sajdeh among others. In a video that has gone viral, Salim Khan and Joyce were seen leaving in the same car.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Malaika and Arbaaz separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Post that, Arbaaz started dating Georgia Andriani. After dating for several years, they called it quits.

In December 2023, Arbaaz surprised everyone by tying the knot with celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, in an intimate nikah ceremony. It was held at his sister Alprita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Recently, there were reports that they broke up but they shut down the rumours by making public appearances together.

Advertisement

Talking about Arhaan, he graduated from a film school in Long Island in the USA. Recently, the teaser of his podcast 'Dumb Biryani' was unveiled. It also featured his parents and both his uncles- Salman Khan and Sohail Khan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita