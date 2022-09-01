Aparshakti Khurana: I Understand The Nuance Of How Sports Builds Discipline In One’s Life

Actor Aparshakti Khurana may have been seen onscreen in a sports-based movie like ‘Dangal’, based on professional wrestling, but in real-life his association with sports goes way beyond. He has hosted shows on sports and has himself been a sportsperson before he decided to shift gears and enter showbiz.

Now, he has been roped in as the host for Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. Although Kho Kho is one of the homegrown indigenous sports, not many stars seem to be associated with the game. The actor is more than happy to lend his support to this game to shine more light on it. He wants to continue doing his bit to bring to the forefront the game and the many players behind it.

Talking about the same, Aparshakti Khurana says, “I have grown up loving and being part of sports. Having played both cricket and football in my personal life and even playing cricket professionally I understand the nuance of how sports builds discipline in one’s life. But apart from these sports, our country is known for such incredible homegrown sports which need to be taken to a global stage and be given a great platform and hence this league. I’m looking forward to being part of it and promoting this unique sport that is indigenous to our country.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “Sports have been a very integral part of my life, right from childhood. It does not just help in physical health but also helps develop one’s mental strategy. I have been a part of the Haryana U-19 Cricket Team and I still play football with the All-Stars team. Also, my first film was based on wrestling.”

“It is an honour to host Ultimate Kho Kho League’s opening season. The league has so many talented players, as the championship goes on, I am sure people are going to be hooked till the finals. It is important that we support homegrown sports and take them to new heights and build a great audience base for them. We must pride in our culture and homegrown sports such as these are part of the community at large,” adds Khurana.

The championship, which has around six teams, is being hosted in Pune. The names of the teams are Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas. The ongoing league will go on till September 4.

On the work front, Khurana is waiting for the release of his next movie ‘Dhoka Round D Corner’. The movie’s teaser, starring R Madhavan, Darshan Kumar and Khushali Kumar, was recently released, and it has been well received by the audiences. The film is set to release on September 23.