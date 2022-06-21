Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aparshakti Khurana Reveals When He First Faced Rejection!

Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana talked about when and what he first faced rejection for.

Aparshakti Khurana Reveals When He First Faced Rejection!
Aparshakti Khurana Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 2:09 pm

Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana talked about when he first faced rejection and it was related to selling washing machines on television.

Khurana opened up recently on a podcast about a funny incident. One of the times he was rejected was when he went to audition for a teleshopping network. He said, "Not even my parents know this. But I was rejected by a television shopping network due to high pitch and over-the-top energy. I had to sell a washing machine! I guess I wasn't cut out for that".

On the work front, Aparshakti will next be seen in 'Berlin', a crime thriller. He will be seen playing a deaf and mute interpreter.

The action thriller has been produced by Zee Studios, Atul Sabharwal, and Manav Shrivastav under the banner of Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aparshakti Khurana Actor Aparshakti Khurana Singer Aparshakti Khurana Berlin Upcoming Movie Podcast Interview Bollywood Bollywood Actor Aparshakti Khurana Art And Entertainment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 