Ankita Lokhande’s Team Quashers Report About Her Rejecting Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 3’

It was reported, earlier in the day, that Ankita Lokhande was approached to be part of Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 3’.

Actress Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular actresses on the block, and she keeps making waves for her roles in television and films. Lately, she was seen on the big screen in Randeep Hooda’s ‘Swantantra Veer Savarkar’, and now, she has yet again grabbed headlines for another project. 

Earlier, on Thursday, it was reported by News 18 that Ankita had been approached to play a key role in Karan Johar‘s ‘Student Of The Year 3’, however, she denied the role. The franchise, which is now turned into a web series with its third instalment, was announced by the makers recently. 

The publication quoted a source as saying that Ankita was approached for a pivotal role but she rejected it without citing a reason behind it. However, Ankita Lokhande’s publicity team has now denied the reports and added this was false news. Her team said that Ankita was never a part of the project.

For those caught unaware, it was in April that Karan announced that Reema Maya would be helming the digital version of the franchise, during a film festival in Chandigarh. It was also speculated that Karan Johar was planning to cast Shanaya Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan for it but no announcement was made regarding it. 

‘Student Of The Year’ released in 2012, and marked the debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. The film’s second part featured Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Meanwhile, for the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress, she was the finalist of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

