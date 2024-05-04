Art & Entertainment

Ali Wong Suffers Makeup Mishap, Jokes That She Looks Like An ‘X-Men Villain’

Golden Globe-winning actress Ali Wong’s recent makeup session didn’t go as planned. The actress poked a little fun at her latest makeup look in a new Instagram video.

Ali Wong Photo: Instagram
The actress shared a selfie clip, filmed backstage before the opening night of her Los Angeles residency at The Wiltern. Wong said that her glam wasn’t quite what she expected, reports People magazine.

“I do my own makeup to save time and money,” she explained in the clip. “I forgot my eyebrow pencil, so I had to make do with this kinda reddish-brown eyeliner that I applied to my eyebrows.”

While talking to the camera, Wong leaned her face closer to show off her brows, which are a different colour from her dark hair.

As per People, the comedian found humour in the situation, adding: “I think it looks kinda crazy. I look like an X-Men villain.”

Her comment section was filled with playful, yet supportive messages. “GURL!! I’m on my way…child!!,” Daniel Martin, the global director of artistry for Tatcha, wrote. Another added: “This is art, people will celebrate it.”

While Wong may have forgotten her eyebrow pencil, the ‘Always Be My Maybe’ actress slayed awards season this year. It all started in January when she wore $238,000 worth of diamonds at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and a jade-green Givenchy gown.

Wong's stylist, Tara Swennen, helped turn her style up several notches with jewelry from Jared’s collaboration with Shy Dayan. She also added a necklace made of pear-shaped emeralds and diamonds from the Jared Atelier x Shy collection, worth more than $18,000. A platinum marquise-cut diamond ring and princess-cut diamond drop earrings completed her look.

