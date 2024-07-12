Akshay Kumar Reportedly Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly tested Covid-19 positive. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay will skip Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, all set to take place today, July 12. He will also be not able to complete the last leg of 'Sarfira' promotions.
A source close to the production house told the portal that Akshay tested Covid positive on Friday and immediately isolated himself. The source informed, “Akshay Kumar had been promoting his latest release Sarfira when he felt unwell, and decided to get tested after being told that some crew members of his promotions team had tested positive for covid.''
''The actor tested positive on Friday morning and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him. It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself,'' the source informed.