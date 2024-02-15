Akshay Kumar Feels 'Blessed' To Attend The Inauguration Of BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi

Actor Akshay Kumar, who missed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya last month, attended the BAPS Temple inauguration in Abu Dhabi on February 14. The actor was seen escorted by the security officials as he walked towards the inauguration spot. He was seen donning an ethnic kurta. The pics and videos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media. Akshay was also seen taking part in prayers.