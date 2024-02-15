Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Feels 'Blessed' To Attend The Inauguration Of BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi

Akshay Kumar was seen donning an ethnic kurta to attend the BAPS Temple inauguration in Abu Dhabi. He was also seen taking part in prayers.

Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 15, 2024

Akshay Kumar attends inauguration ceremony of Dubai's first Hindu temple Photo: Instagram
Actor Akshay Kumar, who missed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya last month, attended the BAPS Temple inauguration in Abu Dhabi on February 14. The actor was seen escorted by the security officials as he walked towards the inauguration spot. He was seen donning an ethnic kurta. The pics and videos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media. Akshay was also seen taking part in prayers.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles to share a stunning picture of the first Hindu temple of Abu Dhabi. He called it a ‘historic moment’, and also expressed gratitude to be able to be part of the consecration ceremony. He captioned it, “Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!!"

Apart from Akshay Kumar, celebs like Shankar Mahadevan, Vivek Oberoi and Madhur Bhandarkar among others also attended the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi. The temple has been built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

The BAPS temple is constructed on a 27-acre land in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. It has been built at a whopping cost of around Rs 700 crore. The PM said that this is not only the time of India’s ‘Amrit Kaal’, but also the time of ‘Amrit Kaal’ of our faith and culture, as per a report in PTI.

The temple is 108 feet in height, 262 feet in length, and 180 feet in width. Interestingly, it has been constructed without using any metal. It is equipped with over 300 high-tech sensors to monitor temperature and seismic activity, ensures structural integrity and safety.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar, work-wise, he has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', with Tiger Shroff, 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Sarfira', which is a remake of the Tamil hit 'Soorarai Pottru'.

