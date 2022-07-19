Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Adnan Sami Says 'Alvida' To Instagram, Deletes All Pictures

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami has taken everyone by surprise by deleting all his pictures and clips from his official Instagram handle.

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 5:49 pm

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami has taken everyone by surprise by deleting all his pictures and clips from his official Instagram handle. The 'Lift karade' hitmaker now has just one post on the photo-sharing website, which reads 'Alvida' meaning goodbye in English.

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

It is not clear why Sami, who has a following of over 674K on the platform, made this move which has left all his fans in shock.

A concerned fan wrote: "What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?"

One asked: "Why?"

"A new start," questioned a user.

One simply said: "Nooooo."

Sami hails from Pakistan but was raised and educated in the UK. It was in 2016 that he acquired Indian citizenship. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music. His most notable instrument is the piano.

The 50-year-old is known for his popular tracks such as 'Sun Zara', 'Kabhi toh nazar milao', 'Tera Chehra', 'Saathiya', 'Bhardo jholi' and 'Meter down' among many others.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

