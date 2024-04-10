Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen

Bringing an amazing feel of biographical or prominent figures is not a piece of cake for an actor. It takes immense dedication and hardwork to play biographical figures in movies.
Here comes some examples where some of the Indian actors who have given performances with their incredible transformations.
1. Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai
Priyanka Chopra showcased her incredible performance in the role Kashibai in the movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Kashibai was a wife of a Maratha warrior named Peshwa Bajirao 1, for which Priyanka had given her complete dedication to bring the dignity and show the resilience on-screen.
2. Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee
The great actor in Pankaj Tripathi came out in the movie Atal. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was India’s former Prime Minister where his role was played amazingly in his biography Atal by Pankaj. He portrayed Vajpayee’s phenomenal oratory skills and political acumen in the character.
3. Patralekha as Savitribai Phule
Savitribai Phule is a pioneer in women’s education and social reforms in India. The biography of Savitribai will be releasing as ‘Phule’ where Patralekha plays the Savitribai role. The picture in social media from the film has created a big anticipation among the audience.
4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Bal Thackeray
A powerful performance of Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen in the film ‘Thackeray’ which is a biopic of the Shiv Sena founder, Mr. Bal Thackeray. A fiery performance was delivered by Nawazuddin which was appreciated and loved by many.
5. Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw
Vicky’s performance is improving day by day in every film he does. One of his remarkable performance can be seen in the movie ‘Sam Bahadur’ where he plays the role of Sam Manekshaw. It is a biography of one of India’s greatest war heroes, Sam Bahadur. Vicky’s acting showed realism and his attention to detail brought in front the essence of Manekshaw’s military days.
6. Kartik Aaryan as Champion Chandu
This young hero Kartik Aaryan has in his list the movie ‘Champion Chandu’ where he plays the role of Murlikant Petkar. The speciality of this role is that Murlikant is India’s first Paralympic gold medalist and Kartik plays the lead role. His fans are so excited and waiting to witness his sparkling performance in the film.
7. Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi
This talented actress amazed the viewers in her role as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Iron Lady of India in the film ‘Emergency’. She proved herself to be the best fit for the role with her apt performance in portraying the complex nature of a powerful figure in India’s history during a turbulent time.
8. Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim
Ajay Devgn’s upcoming release is ‘Maidaan’ where he plays the role of a renown Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay’s performance looks so promising which brings excitement among the audience as it looks like a story that portrays the love for the game, willpower and strength.
Which among the movies are your favorites and which of these movies are in your watchlist. Do share with us.