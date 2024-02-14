Bollywood actor Aamir Khan graced the screening of his production venture, ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ at IIM Bengaluru on Tuesday, accompanied by the film’s director and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, who has sat in the director’s chair after more than a decade. During the screening, he engaged in a Q&A session with his inquisitive fans, who are eagerly anticipating seeing the superstar on the big screens and addressed questions about his upcoming acting projects, considering his last film was ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ in 2022, which didn’t do very well.