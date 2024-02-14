Bollywood actor Aamir Khan graced the screening of his production venture, ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ at IIM Bengaluru on Tuesday, accompanied by the film’s director and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, who has sat in the director’s chair after more than a decade. During the screening, he engaged in a Q&A session with his inquisitive fans, who are eagerly anticipating seeing the superstar on the big screens and addressed questions about his upcoming acting projects, considering his last film was ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ in 2022, which didn’t do very well.
The actor had announced last year that his next project is titled ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’ Shedding light on when the film would be released, he stated, “I started shooting for my next film last week. We are trying to release it on Christmas this year. Let’s hope it comes by Christmas.”
Revealed by him, during yet another promotional event for ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ he stated that the film is “the next level of ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ it is like part 2. It is not the same story and the characters are also not the same.”
Emphasizing upon how the two films would be having a fine line between them, he added, “The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ which left you with tears, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective.”
Aamir Khan took a one-year hiatus from acting following the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ He did make a cameo appearance in ‘Salaam Venky’ post that. However, his last blockbuster was the 2017 film ‘Secret Superstar,’ which was also produced under Aamir Khan Productions.
During the screening of ‘Salaam Venky’ back in 2022, the actor mentioned, “I am not doing anything. For last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family.” The upcoming movie, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ would be marking his comeback to the big screens.