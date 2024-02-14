Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Hints At A Potential Release Date For His Upcoming Movie 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Aamir Khan has spilled the beans about the release date of his next film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and talked about how it's similar yet different from 'Taare Zameen Par.'

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 14, 2024

Aamir Khan Photo: X
info-icon

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan graced the screening of his production venture, ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ at IIM Bengaluru on Tuesday, accompanied by the film’s director and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, who has sat in the director’s chair after more than a decade. During the screening, he engaged in a Q&A session with his inquisitive fans, who are eagerly anticipating seeing the superstar on the big screens and addressed questions about his upcoming acting projects, considering his last film was ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ in 2022, which didn’t do very well.

The actor had announced last year that his next project is titled ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’ Shedding light on when the film would be released, he stated, “I started shooting for my next film last week. We are trying to release it on Christmas this year. Let’s hope it comes by Christmas.”

Advertisement

Revealed by him, during yet another promotional event for ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ he stated that the film is “the next level of ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ it is like part 2. It is not the same story and the characters are also not the same.”

Advertisement

Emphasizing upon how the two films would be having a fine line between them, he added, “The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ which left you with tears, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective.”

Aamir Khan - null
Aamir Khan Announces His Next Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', Theme Similar To 'Taare Zameen Par'

BY Garima Das

Advertisement

Aamir Khan took a one-year hiatus from acting following the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ He did make a cameo appearance in ‘Salaam Venky’ post that. However, his last blockbuster was the 2017 film ‘Secret Superstar,’ which was also produced under Aamir Khan Productions.

Advertisement

During the screening of ‘Salaam Venky’ back in 2022, the actor mentioned, “I am not doing anything. For last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family.” The upcoming movie, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ would be marking his comeback to the big screens.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies within the next 10 days."
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement