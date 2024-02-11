Aamir Khan was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadddha.’ The Indian adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’ was highly anticipated by people. However, the movie tanked at the box office. In a latest interview, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao revealed that the actor was deeply impacted by the movie’s failure in cinemas.
Speaking to E-Times, Kiran Rao opened up about how the failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ impacted Aamir Khan. Reportedly, the film only collected Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office. It was touted as the actor’s best work, but it failed to impact the audience. Kiran Rao said, “It’s really disheartening when you put in all the effort and it doesn’t work, which happened with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and it definitely affected Aamir quite deeply.” She also added that not just Aamir, the failure impacted the other cast and the crew of the film.
Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also revealed how the movie’s performance had impacted Aamir. In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Kareena said, “Aamir and I were at the inauguration of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre). That’s when we first met after (‘Laal Singh Chaddha’). Well, I saw his face, and I could see how he was looking at me, apologetic and sad, at the same time. Together, we’ve delivered big films – ‘3 Idiots’ (2009) and ‘Talaash’ (2012). But you know what? It doesn’t matter. I wrote a long letter (on WhatsApp) to both Aamir and the director (Advait Chandan), telling them that our relationships and talent don’t depend on the outcome of a film.”
Released in 2022, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in important roles. The film was directed by Advait Chandan, and it was the official Hindi remake of ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994) that starred Tom Hanks.