Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also revealed how the movie’s performance had impacted Aamir. In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Kareena said, “Aamir and I were at the inauguration of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre). That’s when we first met after (‘Laal Singh Chaddha’). Well, I saw his face, and I could see how he was looking at me, apologetic and sad, at the same time. Together, we’ve delivered big films – ‘3 Idiots’ (2009) and ‘Talaash’ (2012). But you know what? It doesn’t matter. I wrote a long letter (on WhatsApp) to both Aamir and the director (Advait Chandan), telling them that our relationships and talent don’t depend on the outcome of a film.”