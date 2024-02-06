He further mentioned how it's important to him that the role suits his age, when it comes to doing romantic films. Aamir said, "Har genre karna chahunga. Par age-wise thora suitable hona chahiye. Suddenly main 18 ho gaya ho woh nahi karna chahunga. (I would like to explore every genre of film. But, it's important that I suit the age of the character. If there's a role that suddenly requires me to look 18, I don't want to do that.)”