Aamir Khan seems to be on a break from films post his 2022 release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which got a lukewarm response from the audience at the box office. The film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, was the Hindi remake of ‘Forrest Gump’. Albeit, it cannot go unnoticed that the actor has been trying out numerous genres other than romance in some of his past films.
When asked if he would try out films in the genre during a recent News-18 conference, Aamir Khan said, “Agar romantic kahani hogi toh zarur. Iss age mein romance thora uncommon hota hai. Kahani ke hisaab se agar main character suit karunga toh kyun nahi karna chahunga? (If there's a romantic film I can do, sure. It's a little uncommon to explore romance at my age. If I suit the character and the story, why not?)"
He further mentioned how it's important to him that the role suits his age, when it comes to doing romantic films. Aamir said, "Har genre karna chahunga. Par age-wise thora suitable hona chahiye. Suddenly main 18 ho gaya ho woh nahi karna chahunga. (I would like to explore every genre of film. But, it's important that I suit the age of the character. If there's a role that suddenly requires me to look 18, I don't want to do that.)”
Moving ahead, the actor is now backing ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which is directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The makers released the film’s trailer recently, and it features Ravi Kishan as a sarcastic cop, who is flummoxed by a case that involves a missing bride.
‘Laapataa Ladies’ stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi and Chhaya Kadam in key roles, and is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. It was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, and is set to hit theatres on March 1.