Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently reacted to Kiran Rao's comment on stalking in a few films. Some reports claimed that Kiran Rao cited 'Kabir Singh' and 'Baahubali 1' while talking about stalking in films. Post which Sandeep, without taking her name took a dig and said that she should look at Aamir Khan's past films before criticising other films.
Now, Kiran who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies' said in an interview that she never took names of his films. She also asked him to go and ask Aamir Khan for his work and not her. Kiran also defended her ex-husband saying that he apologised for his 'problematic work in retrospect'.
Advertisement
Kiran told The Quint, "I haven't commented on Mr Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films because I haven't seen them. I have spoken on misogyny and the representation of women on screen on various platforms at various times. But, I have never taken the name of any film. It's not really about a specific film. It's really about the issues and I will continue to speak on these issues. Why Mr Vanga Reddy has assumed that I am talking about his film, you will have to ask him. I haven't seen his films nor have I taken the name of any of his films."
Advertisement
Defending herself, she said that she was speaking about misogyny in general. Rao added, "I have spoken in the past and will continue to do so''.
Advertisement
Kiran also lauded Aamir for apologising for the song 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai' and other such films. "He is one of the few people who apologised, for specifically the song that Mr Vanga was talking about, which is 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai' and other such films. There are very few people who would look at their body of work and apologise for something that they think is problematic in retrospect. There's an episode in Satyameva Jayate Season 3 where he talks about this. He is one of the people who has stepped up and taken responsibility, as a creator and as a person speaking to a mass audience. That's really laudable,'' said Kiran.
Advertisement
"If Mr Reddy has something to say to Aamir, he should tell him man to man. I am not responsible for Aamir's work or Aamir Khan. So, I wish Mr Reddy would address his questions directly to Mr Khan,'' she said further.
A few days back, in an interview with Dainik Bhasker, Vanga had said, "I want to tell that woman (Kiran Rao) that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai’, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember 'Dil', he almost attempts rape, he makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And they fall in love after that. What was all that? I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings."