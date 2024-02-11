The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA) announced the nominations for this prestigious award earlier this month. Recently, the AACTA Awards were presented to the winners at HOTA on the Gold Coast. The grand event was hosted by Rebel Wilson.
With the official event finally over, we have put together a list of the AACTA winners. Here’s the full list of AACTA 2024 award winners.
2024 AACTA Trailblazer Award Recipient: Margot Robbie
2024 AACTA Byron Kennedy Award Recipient: Bruna Papandrea
2024 AACTA Brian Walsh Award Recipient: Ngali Shaw
2024 AACTA Reg Grundy Award Recipient: Rachel Berger – ‘Seriously Funny’
Best Drama Series: 'The Newsreader' – Joanna Werner, Michael Lucas – Werner Film Productions (ABC)
Best Narrative Comedy Series: 'Colin From Accounts' – Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer – Easy Tiger (Binge, Foxtel)
Best Miniseries: ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ – Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Barbara Gibbs, Sarah Lambert, Glendyn Ivin – Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios, Fifth Season (Amazon Prime Video)
Advertisement
Best Lead Actress in a Drama: Anna Torv – 'The Newsreader'
Best Lead Actor: Hugo Weaving – 'Love Me'
Best Acting in a Comedy: Kate Box – 'Deadloch'
Best Documentary: ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice' – Poppy Stockell (Dir.), Mikael Borglund, Paul Clarke, Martin Fabinyi, Olivia Hoopmann – Beyond Oz in association with Blink TV Production
Best Comedy Performer: Cal Wilson – 'The Great Australian Bake Off'
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Heather Mitchell – 'Love Me'
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama: Hunter Page-Lochard – 'The Newsreader'
Advertisement
Best Children’s Program: 'Bluey' – Charlie Aspinwall, Sam Moor, Daley Pearson – Ludo Studio (ABC)
Best Stand-Up Special: 'Hannah Gadsby: Something Special' – Hannah Gadsby, Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, Jenney Shamash, Frank Bruzzese – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (Netflix)
Best Comedy Entertainment Program: 'Hard Quiz' – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)
Best Factual Entertainment Program: 'Old People’s Home for Teenagers' – Tony De La Pena, Tara McWilliams, Emily Potts – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC)
Best Lifestyle Program: 'Gardening Australia' – Gill Lomas, Rachel Coffey – ABCTV (ABC)
Advertisement
Best Reality Program: 'MasterChef Australia' – David Forster, Simon Child, Eoin Maher, April Mackay – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)
Best Screenplay in Television: 'Deadloch' (Episode 1) – Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan
Best Hair and Makeup: 'Talk to Me' – Rebecca Buratto, Paul Katte, Nick Nicolaou
Best Visual Effects or Animation: 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' – Andrew Whitehurst, Kathy Siegel, Alistair Williams, Julian Hutchens, Ian Cope – Rising Sun Pictures
Advertisement
AACTA International Awards
Best Drama Series: 'Succession'
Best Comedy Series: 'The Bear'
Best Actor in a Series: Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear'
Best Actress in a Series: Sarah Snook – 'Succession'
AACTA Audience Choice Awards
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite TV Series: 'Ginny & Georgia'
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Actress: Margot Robbie
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Actor: Adam Sandler
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Media Personality: Sophie Monk
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Sporting Moment: Soccer: Matilda’s World Cup run