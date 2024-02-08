Kogonada is set to bring two of the most sought-after faces together in a movie. Titled ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, the director is set to start working on his next project. The director is set to bring ‘Barbie’s Margot Robbie and ‘The Batman’s Colin Farrell for this film.
‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ is being produced under Imperative Entertainment by Ryan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin. The film is financed by 30West. The script has been written by Seth Reiss, who has also penned ‘The Menu’. As per reports, the executive producers of the film are Ori Eisen and Ilene Feldman.
A lot of details about ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ are under wraps. The plot of the film has not been revealed yet. As reported by Variety, the film is set to go on floors in the spring of this year in California. Reports claim that the movie will revolve around two strangers who stumble upon each other and find themselves to be connected on a spiritual level.
Imperative Entertainment has been producing critically acclaimed films lately. Their latest production, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, was nominated for 10 Oscars. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was received well by the audience and the critics alike.
‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ will mark Margot Robbie’s first big-budget project after Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ which nominated her for the Oscars. This film will mark the second time Colin Farrell will collaborate with Kogonada. This director-actor combo had collaborated previously in ‘After Yang.’ The sci-fi fantasy film starred Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith.