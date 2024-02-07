Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' was a blockbuster in 2023. It broke several records at the box office. Margot Robbie received praises from critics and audiences for her performance as the real-life Barbie. The film also defeated Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' at the box office battle. For the unversed, Margot also produced the film. In an interview, the actress opened up about her experience before shooting 'Barbie'.
In the interview, Margot opened up about having 'crisis’ before filming 'Barbie'. She told Los Angeles Times, “I went to Greta’s house and had that crisis. I’d spent years trying to get this movie going. And suddenly we’re going to shoot the thing. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I dunno how to do this.’ It happens before every single movie I’ve ever done. A few weeks out, I have this meltdown where I’m like, ‘What am I doing? I don’t know how to act. Everyone’s going to suddenly realize that I can’t do any of this, and it’s going to be terrible.’ And then it is just sheer panic.”
Greta who was also part of the interview added that she understood the situation. “I have a distinct memory of Margot coming over to my house before we started shooting and having a bit of an actor crisis: ‘How am I doing this?’ It’s the actor equivalent of facing a blank page,” she said.
'Barbie' has bagged several prestigious awards till now. Recently, it got nods for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Costume Design, Production Design and Best Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. However, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn't get the nominations for Best Director and Best Actress at Oscars 2024. Fans expressed their disappointment over it. Even, Ryan Gosling who played Ken in the film was also unhappy with the snub.