'Barbie's director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who played the titular character Barbie didn't bag nominations for Best Director and Best Actress at the 96th Academy Awards. However, Ryan Gosling, who played Ken got a nomination for Best Supporting Actor alongside his 'Barbie' co-star America Ferrera. Margot has now reacted to Oscar snub.
On asked about the Oscar snub, 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie said that ''there is no way to feel sad'' and added that Greta Gerwig should have been nominated as a director in Oscars 2024.
As per Variety, Margot said, “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed'' and added, ''Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”
The actress also said that she is "beyond ecstatic” that 'Barbie' got eight Oscar nominations.
''Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this. People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience. Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm, she said further.
For the unversed, 'Barbie' fetched eight nominations in various categories. Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and America Ferrera got Best Supporting Actress nomination. It also received nods in categories like Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Costume Design, Production Design, and Best Original Song (for I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For?)
'Barbie' released last year with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and both movies took the box office by storm.