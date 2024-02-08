It’s the season of award functions and the latest to land its nominations is the prestigious AACTA Awards or Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. Being one of the premiere-most award ceremonies across the world, the AACTA Awards is looked-forward eagerly by billions across the world.
Just like every year, the Australian Academy Of Cinema And Television Arts Awards has announced its nominations for 2024 on its social media pages and the website. We look at who all are nominated and which all films and shows have left an indelible impact in the minds of viewers this year. This year, ‘The Newsreader’ which stars Anna Torv in the lead role, has grabbed the numero uno position when it comes to the number of nominations.
So, without further ado, here’s the entire list of nominations for both the film and television categories of the AACTA Awards:
FILM
AACTA Award for Best Film
Of An Age
Shayda
Sweet As
Talk to Me
The New Boy
The Royal Hotel
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film
Goran Stolevski: Of An Age
Noora Niasari: Shayda
Jub Clerc: Sweet As
Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou: Talk to Me
Warwick Thornton: The New Boy
Kitty Green: The Royal Hotel
AACTA Award for Best Indie Film
A Savage Christmas
Limbo
Monolith
Streets of Colour
The Rooster
The Survival of Kindness
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film
Zar Amir Ebrahimi (Shayda)
Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Sweet As)
Cate Blanchett (The New Boy)
Julia Garner (The Royal Hotel)
Sarah Snook (Run Rabbit Run)
Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me)
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film
Elias Anton (Of An Age)
Simon Baker (Limbo)
Thom Green (Of An Age)
Pheonix Raei (The Rooster)
Aswan Reid (The New Boy)
Osamah Sami (Shayda)
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film
Alex Jensen (Talk to Me)
Deborah Mailman (The New Boy)
Mia Wasikowska (Blueback)
Tasma Walton (Sweet As)
Ursula Yovich (The Royal Hotel)
Selina Zahednia (Shayda)
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film
Mojean Aria (Shayda)
Eric Bana (Blueback)
Wayne Blair (The New Boy)
Rob Collins (Limbo)
Zoe Terakes (Talk to Me)
Hugo Weaving (The Rooster)
AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film
Of An Age
Shayda
Talk to Me
The New Boy
The Royal Hotel
TELEVISION
AACTA Award for Best Drama Series
Bay of Fires (ABC)
Black Snow (Stan)
Bump (Stan)
Erotic Stories (SBS)
Love Me (Binge)
The Newsreader (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Miniseries
Bad Behaviour (Stan)
In Our Blood (ABC)
Safe Home (SBS)
The Clearing (Disney+)
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Prime Video)
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Kate Box (Erotic Stories)
Aisha Dee (Safe Home)
Bojana Novakovic (Love Me)
Teresa Palmer (The Clearing)
Anna Torv (The Newsreader)
Sigourney Weaver (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart)
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Tim Draxl (In Our Blood)
Travis Fimmel (Black Snow)
Joel Lago (Erotic Stories)
Sam Reid (The Newsreader)
Richard Roxburgh (Bali 2002)
Hugo Weaving (Love Me)
AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy
Celeste Barber (Wellmania)
Kate Box (Deadloch)
Patrick Brammall (Colin from Accounts)
Harriet Dyer (Colin from Accounts)
Kitty Flanagan (Fisk)
Nina Oyama (Deadloch)
Helen Thomson (Colin from Accounts)
Julia Zemiro (Fisk)
AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program
Dancing With The Stars (Seven Network)
Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final (SBS)
Lego Masters: Grand Masters (Nine Network)
Mastermind (SBS)
The 1% Club (Seven Network)
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition (Network 10)
AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program
Alone Australia (SBS)
Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel, Network 10)
Kitchen Cabinet (ABC)
Old People's Home for Teenagers (ABC)
Take 5 with Zan Rowe (ABC)
Who The Bloody Hell Are We? (SBS)
AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program
Adam and Poh's Great Australian Bites (SBS)
Gardening Australia (ABC)
Grand Designs Australia (Foxtel)
Love it or List it Australia (Binge, Foxtel)
Selling Houses Australia (Foxtel)
The Great Australian Bake Off (Foxtel)
AACTA Award for Best Reality Program
Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains (Network 10)
FBOY Island Australia (Binge)
Hunted Australia (Network 10)
MasterChef Australia (Network 10)
Real Housewives of Sydney (Binge, Foxtel)
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under (Stan)
AACTA Award for Best Documentary of Factual Program
Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Disney+)
Ningaloo Nyinggulu (ABC)
Queerstralia (ABC)
The Australian Wars (NITV, SBS)
War on Waste (ABC)
Who Do You Think You Are (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Children's Program
Barrumbi Kids (NITV, SBS)
Beep and Mort (ABC)
Bluey (ABC)
Crazy Fun Park (ABC)
The PM's Daughter (ABC)
Turn Up The Volume (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special
Aaron Chen: If Weren't Filmed, Nobody Would Believe (YouTube Premium)
Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix)
Jim Jefferies: High & Dry (Netflix)
Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (Amazon Prime Video)
Rhys Nicholson's Big Queer Comedy Concert (Amazon Prime Video)
AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)
Jim Jefferies (The 1% Club)
Luke McGregor (Taskmaster Australia)
Rhys Nicholson (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under)
Nina Oyama (Taskmaster Australia)
Charlie Pickering (The Weekly with Charlie Pickering)
Natalie Tran (The Great Australian Bake Off)
Cal Wilson (The Great Australian Bake Off)
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Alycia Debnam-Carey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart)
Marg Downey (The Newsreader)
Michelle Lim Davidson (The Newsreader)
Heather Mitchell (Love Me)
Leah Purcell (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart)
Brooke Satchwell (Black Snow)
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Tim Draxl (Erotic Stories)
Alexander England (Black Snow)
William McInnes (The Newsreader)
Bob Morley (Love Me)
Hunter Page-Lochard (The Newsreader)
Guy Pearce (The Clearing)
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy
Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Trent O'Donnell
Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Matt Moore
Deadloch (Episode 1) – Ben Chessell
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Episode 1) – Glendyn Ivin
The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman
AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television
Black Snow (Episode 1) – Lucas Taylor
Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Harriet Dyer
Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Patrick Brammall
Deadloch (Episode 1) – Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan
The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Adrian Russell Wills
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Nonfiction Television
Aaron Chen: If Weren't Filmed, Nobody Would Believe – Henry Stone
Adam and Poh's Great Australian Bites (Episode 1) – Josh Martin
Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Episode 2) – Katie Bender Wynn
Queerstralia (Episode 1) – Stamatia Maroupas
The Australian Wars (Episode 1) – Rachel Perkins, Dylan River, Tov Belling
AACTA Award for Best Short Film
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It (Lachlan Pendragon)
Ashes (Georgina Haig, Daisy Betts-Miller, Charmaine Kuhn, Dean Francis)
Finding Addison (Jess Milne, Nick Bolton, Francisca Braithwaite)
Jia (Nicholson Ren, Taysha McFarland, Vee Shi)
Mud Crab (Adam Daniel, Adam Finney, David Robinson-Smith)
Not Dark Yet (Bonnie Moir, Michael Jones, Nicholas Denton)
AACTA Award for Best Documentary
Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story
Harley & Katya
John Farnham: Finding The Voice
The Dark Emu Story
The Giants
The Last Daughter
This Is Going To Be Big
To Never Forget