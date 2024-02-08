Art & Entertainment

AACTA Awards 2024 Nominations List: Anna Torv’s ‘The Newsreader’ Leads The Australian Academy Of Cinema And Television Arts Awards

The Australian Academy Of Cinema And Television Arts Awards has announced its nominations for 2024. Here’s looking at who all are nominated and which films and shows have left an indelible impact in viewers' minds this year.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 8, 2024

Anna Torv In A Still From ‘The Newsreader’ Photo: Instagram

It’s the season of award functions and the latest to land its nominations is the prestigious AACTA Awards or Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. Being one of the premiere-most award ceremonies across the world, the AACTA Awards is looked-forward eagerly by billions across the world.

Just like every year, the Australian Academy Of Cinema And Television Arts Awards has announced its nominations for 2024 on its social media pages and the website. We look at who all are nominated and which all films and shows have left an indelible impact in the minds of viewers this year. This year, ‘The Newsreader’ which stars Anna Torv in the lead role, has grabbed the numero uno position when it comes to the number of nominations.

Advertisement

So, without further ado, here’s the entire list of nominations for both the film and television categories of the AACTA Awards:

Advertisement

FILM

AACTA Award for Best Film

Of An Age

Shayda

Sweet As

Talk to Me

The New Boy

The Royal Hotel

Advertisement

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film

Goran Stolevski: Of An Age

Noora Niasari: Shayda

Jub Clerc: Sweet As

Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou: Talk to Me

Warwick Thornton: The New Boy

Kitty Green: The Royal Hotel

Advertisement

AACTA Award for Best Indie Film

A Savage Christmas

Limbo

Monolith

Streets of Colour

The Rooster

The Survival of Kindness

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Zar Amir Ebrahimi (Shayda)

Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Sweet As)

Cate Blanchett (The New Boy)

Julia Garner (The Royal Hotel)

Sarah Snook (Run Rabbit Run)

Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me)

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Elias Anton (Of An Age)

Simon Baker (Limbo)

Thom Green (Of An Age)

Pheonix Raei (The Rooster)

Aswan Reid (The New Boy)

Osamah Sami (Shayda)

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Alex Jensen (Talk to Me)

Deborah Mailman (The New Boy)

Mia Wasikowska (Blueback)

Tasma Walton (Sweet As)

Ursula Yovich (The Royal Hotel)

Selina Zahednia (Shayda)

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Mojean Aria (Shayda)

Eric Bana (Blueback)

Wayne Blair (The New Boy)

Rob Collins (Limbo)

Zoe Terakes (Talk to Me)

Hugo Weaving (The Rooster)

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film

Of An Age

Shayda

Talk to Me

The New Boy

The Royal Hotel

TELEVISION

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

Bay of Fires (ABC)

Black Snow (Stan)

Bump (Stan)

Erotic Stories (SBS)

Love Me (Binge)

The Newsreader (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries

Bad Behaviour (Stan)

In Our Blood (ABC)

Safe Home (SBS)

The Clearing (Disney+)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Prime Video)

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Kate Box (Erotic Stories)

Aisha Dee (Safe Home)

Bojana Novakovic (Love Me)

Teresa Palmer (The Clearing)

Anna Torv (The Newsreader)

Sigourney Weaver (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart)

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Tim Draxl (In Our Blood)

Travis Fimmel (Black Snow)

Joel Lago (Erotic Stories)

Sam Reid (The Newsreader)

Richard Roxburgh (Bali 2002)

Hugo Weaving (Love Me)

AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy

Celeste Barber (Wellmania)

Kate Box (Deadloch)

Patrick Brammall (Colin from Accounts)

Harriet Dyer (Colin from Accounts)

Kitty Flanagan (Fisk)

Nina Oyama (Deadloch)

Helen Thomson (Colin from Accounts)

Julia Zemiro (Fisk)

AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program

Dancing With The Stars (Seven Network)

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final (SBS)

Lego Masters: Grand Masters (Nine Network)

Mastermind (SBS)

The 1% Club (Seven Network)

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition (Network 10)

AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program

Alone Australia (SBS)

Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel, Network 10)

Kitchen Cabinet (ABC)

Old People's Home for Teenagers (ABC)

Take 5 with Zan Rowe (ABC)

Who The Bloody Hell Are We? (SBS)

AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program

Adam and Poh's Great Australian Bites (SBS)

Gardening Australia (ABC)

Grand Designs Australia (Foxtel)

Love it or List it Australia (Binge, Foxtel)

Selling Houses Australia (Foxtel)

The Great Australian Bake Off (Foxtel)

AACTA Award for Best Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains (Network 10)

FBOY Island Australia (Binge)

Hunted Australia (Network 10)

MasterChef Australia (Network 10)

Real Housewives of Sydney (Binge, Foxtel)

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under (Stan)

AACTA Award for Best Documentary of Factual Program

Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Disney+)

Ningaloo Nyinggulu (ABC)

Queerstralia (ABC)

The Australian Wars (NITV, SBS)

War on Waste (ABC)

Who Do You Think You Are (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Children's Program

Barrumbi Kids (NITV, SBS)

Beep and Mort (ABC)

Bluey (ABC)

Crazy Fun Park (ABC)

The PM's Daughter (ABC)

Turn Up The Volume (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special

Aaron Chen: If Weren't Filmed, Nobody Would Believe (YouTube Premium)

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix)

Jim Jefferies: High & Dry (Netflix)

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (Amazon Prime Video)

Rhys Nicholson's Big Queer Comedy Concert (Amazon Prime Video)

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)

Jim Jefferies (The 1% Club)

Luke McGregor (Taskmaster Australia)

Rhys Nicholson (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under)

Nina Oyama (Taskmaster Australia)

Charlie Pickering (The Weekly with Charlie Pickering)

Natalie Tran (The Great Australian Bake Off)

Cal Wilson (The Great Australian Bake Off)

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Alycia Debnam-Carey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart)

Marg Downey (The Newsreader)

Michelle Lim Davidson (The Newsreader)

Heather Mitchell (Love Me)

Leah Purcell (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart)

Brooke Satchwell (Black Snow)

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Tim Draxl (Erotic Stories)

Alexander England (Black Snow)

William McInnes (The Newsreader)

Bob Morley (Love Me)

Hunter Page-Lochard (The Newsreader)

Guy Pearce (The Clearing)

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Trent O'Donnell

Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Matt Moore

Deadloch (Episode 1) – Ben Chessell

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Episode 1) – Glendyn Ivin

The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television

Black Snow (Episode 1) – Lucas Taylor

Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Harriet Dyer

Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Patrick Brammall

Deadloch (Episode 1) – Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan

The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Adrian Russell Wills

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Nonfiction Television

Aaron Chen: If Weren't Filmed, Nobody Would Believe – Henry Stone

Adam and Poh's Great Australian Bites (Episode 1) – Josh Martin

Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Episode 2) – Katie Bender Wynn

Queerstralia (Episode 1) – Stamatia Maroupas

The Australian Wars (Episode 1) – Rachel Perkins, Dylan River, Tov Belling

AACTA Award for Best Short Film

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It (Lachlan Pendragon)

Ashes (Georgina Haig, Daisy Betts-Miller, Charmaine Kuhn, Dean Francis)

Finding Addison (Jess Milne, Nick Bolton, Francisca Braithwaite)

Jia (Nicholson Ren, Taysha McFarland, Vee Shi)

Mud Crab (Adam Daniel, Adam Finney, David Robinson-Smith)

Not Dark Yet (Bonnie Moir, Michael Jones, Nicholas Denton)

AACTA Award for Best Documentary

Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story

Harley & Katya

John Farnham: Finding The Voice

The Dark Emu Story

The Giants

The Last Daughter

This Is Going To Be Big

To Never Forget

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement