The Trashers: David Harbour To Headline The Starcast Of Cooper Raiff's Directorial

Hollywood star David Harbour will play the lead role in filmmaker Cooper Raiff upcoming film ‘The Trashers’. Raiff, best known for directing the Dakota Johnson-starrer ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’, will direct from a script by Adam R Perlman with current revisions by Raiff.

In filmmaker Cooper Raiff's new film 'The Trashers,' Hollywood actor David Harbour has been selected to play the lead. Raiff, best known for directing actress Dakota Johnson's 'Cha Cha Real Smooth,' will direct this film based on a script from writer Adam R Perlman, with Raiff making current edits.

As reported by Deadline, the film will follow Jimmy Galante (David Harbour), a Connecticut trash magnate and member of the Genovese crime family, which has been cited as an inspiration for the hit show 'The Sopranos.' Galante bought the city's minor-league hockey team in 2004 and gave it to his teenage son to run. The squad became well-known for its harsh and brutal style of play, but they also garnered a large fan following as they began to win more and more games. Galante's arrest on 72 felony counts put a stop to the team's achievements and popularity.

Tom McNulty of MC2 Entertainment and Andrew Morrison of Yellow Bear Films will produce the film. Along with Micah Green, Dan Steinman, Dan Friedkin, and Jon Wertheim, Perlman will executive produce the film.

Harbour was recently seen in ‘Black Widow’, HBO’s ‘No Sudden Move’ and Netflix's ‘Extraction’. He will soon be seen in Legendary's ‘We Have A Ghost’ and Universal Pictures’ ‘Violent Night’. Also, he will be seen in the fourth season of his hit Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’.