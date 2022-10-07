Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

In individual notes for Kamal and Rajinikanth, Karthi sent love and respect to both stars.

Ponniyin Selvan 1
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 8:10 am

Actor Karthi is on cloud nine after his latest Tamil release 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' has received a phenomenal response from the audience. Now, he took to his Twitter account to share a gratitude post for the Industry veterans Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for appreciating his work in the film. directed by Mani Ratnam. The actor plays the role of warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan in director Mani Ratnam’s film.

In individual notes for Kamal and Rajinikanth, Karthi sent love and respect to both stars.

For Kamal, Karthi wrote, “Kamal sir you have always inspired us to seek bigger goals and set higher standards in cinema but more importantly you have taught us to love and respect one another and how to express that in these moments. Lots of love and respect.”

For Rajinikanth, the actor wrote, “Rajini sir, A call from you is extremely special. Your courtesy to reach out to others to appreciate their work and the joy that you give us is always endearing. Thank you sir. Lots of love and respects.”

Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened to a great response on September 30. The film within 6 days of its release has already collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The movie also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

The magnum opus is based on a five-part novel of the same name penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy.It was released in cinemas on September 30.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Mani Ratnam Films Kamal Hassan Rajinikanth Actor Vikram Karthi Selvam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Southern Stars Karthi Hyderabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally