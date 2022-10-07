'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

Actor Karthi is on cloud nine after his latest Tamil release 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' has received a phenomenal response from the audience. Now, he took to his Twitter account to share a gratitude post for the Industry veterans Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for appreciating his work in the film. directed by Mani Ratnam. The actor plays the role of warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan in director Mani Ratnam’s film.

In individual notes for Kamal and Rajinikanth, Karthi sent love and respect to both stars.

For Kamal, Karthi wrote, “Kamal sir you have always inspired us to seek bigger goals and set higher standards in cinema but more importantly you have taught us to love and respect one another and how to express that in these moments. Lots of love and respect.”

For Rajinikanth, the actor wrote, “Rajini sir, A call from you is extremely special. Your courtesy to reach out to others to appreciate their work and the joy that you give us is always endearing. Thank you sir. Lots of love and respects.”

Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened to a great response on September 30. The film within 6 days of its release has already collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The movie also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

The magnum opus is based on a five-part novel of the same name penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy.It was released in cinemas on September 30.