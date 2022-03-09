Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
'Never Have I Ever' To End With Season Four

Netflix confirmed the show's renewal for a fourth season on Tuesday, ahead of the premiere of season three.

A still from the show 'Never Have I Ever' Instagram

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 2:39 pm

Netflix has announced that the fourth season of its highly acclaimed teen drama series 'Never Have I Ever' will be the show's last season. The streamer confirmed the show's renewal for a fourth season on Tuesday, ahead of the premiere of season three.

The show, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, revolves around an academically competitive and hot-headed Indian American teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

In a statement, Kaling and Fisher said the third season of 'Never Have I Ever', which recently wrapped production, will drop on Netflix "this summer"

"Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you," they added.

According to Netflix, the fourth and final season of 'Never Have I Ever' will be released in 2023.

"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of 'Never Have I Ever'. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart.

"I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV.

'Never Have I Ever' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

[With Inputs From PTI]

