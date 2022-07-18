'Masaba Masaba' S2 Touched My Heart In Many Ways: Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says she felt a gamut of emotions from being happy to sad while working on the season two of her popular Netflix show “Masaba Masaba”.

The slice-of-life series starring real life mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta playing themselves, is based on the fashion designer’s personal and professional life, her highs and lows.

Masaba, who made her acting debut with the season one of the show, said working on the upcoming chapter was special and surreal.

“It was so surreal to be filming season two, given the pandemic and all the things that have happened since season one. It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It’s not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives, it’s also about all these people around us coming into their own.

"Season two touched my heart in so many ways, it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who see this,” the designer said in a statement.

The sophomore season will see the mother-daughter duo focus on their careers. While Neena gears up to revive a popular show from her past, Masaba decides to leave the past behind and focus on the future of her brand and herself.

“While she prepares for fashion world domination - life, as always, has other plans. Two incredibly good-looking men, one new pregnant publicist, a Qaynaat and a very thirsty mom later - Masaba realises her life is one challenge after the other. Will she emerge victorious in the journey of striking a balance between work, love and life? Or will confusion, grief, anxiety and competition come in the way?,” the official synopsis read.

The second season of “Masaba Masaba”, set to premiere on July 29, is directed by Sonam Nair and showrun by Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films.

It also features Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera and Kareema Barry.

[With Inputs From PTI]