'Law Abiding Citizen': Gerard Butler To Produce Sequel To His Film With Jamie Foxx After Over A Decade

‘Law Abiding Citizen’ became a sleeper hit in 2009 with actors Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx playing the lead roles. A sequel to the movie is now underway.

Jamie Foxx And Gerard Butler Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 1:49 pm

Over a decade after the success of ‘Law Abiding Citizen’, Village Roadshow Pictures and Rivulet Films have greenlit a sequel to the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx-led 2009 movie. According to Deadline, producer Lucas Foster and screenwriter Kurt Wimmer are returning for the new project.

Butler is also producing with his G-Base partner Alan Siegel.

The first film focuses on Clyde Shelton (Butler), whose wife and daughter are murdered in front of him. When the killer gets off on a plea bargain, he decides to take the law into his own hands and exact his revenge.

The plot and cast details of the sequel are currently under wraps.

"I am delighted to partner with Rob, Mike and Village Roadshow Pictures, together with my frequent creative partner Kurt Wimmer, to revisit these great characters and this compelling topic which seems even more relevant today than when we made the original film. We’re going to blow your mind… again," Foster said.

Rivulet Films’ Rob Paris and Mike Witherill are producing alongside Wrap Films' Foster and Wimmer. Tristen Tuckfield and Jillian Apfelbaum will executive produce on behalf of Village Roadshow Pictures.

[With Inputs From PTI]

