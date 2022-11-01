‘Kantara': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Watched The Rishab Shetty Starrer Along With Devotees At Bengaluru Aashram

Ever since its release ‘Kantara', has been ruling over the hearts of the audience. After creating a rage in the Kannada version, the film has also spread its charm in the Hindi version like never seen before. The film has received a lot of love and support from dignitaries from different fields, ranging from Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, superstar Rajinikanth to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur and now, it has added a new feather to its rising glory as the renowned Indian yoga guru, a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar watched 'Kantara' with the devotees.

While marking this big victory, the makers of 'Kantara' shared a video on their social media that captured glimpses from the ashram of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bengaluru where Gurudev witnessed 'Kantara' along with his devotees. They further jotted down a thankful note in the caption writing, "We thank Guruji @SriSri for the screening of #Kantara. It was our privilege to screen the movie at the @BangaloreAshram. We wish to be rooted in our culture & promise to carry it forward always. @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @gowda_sapthami @AJANEESHB @actorkishore (sic)."

Apart from conquering the hearts of the masses, ‘Kantara’ is also ruling at the box office with its ever-rising collections. While the film has marked its presence on the international front, it has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

‘Kantara’ was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.