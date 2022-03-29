‘JGM’: Vijay Deverakonda And Puri Jagannadh’s Action Film To Release On August 3, 2023

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh have finally announced their next venture ‘JGM’. The action drama promises to showcase Deverakonda in a never-seen-before role.

Sharing about the movie and speaking on the excitement around it, Director Puri Jagannadh says, “I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is THE ultimate action entertainer”

Elated Actor Vijay Devarakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honoured to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

Vamshi Paidipally, Producer, Srikara Studio said, “It gives us immense pleasure in collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur on this prestigious project JGM. We at Srikara Studios are confident that this film will tap into the conscience of every Indian”

‘JGM’ will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue and direction by Puri Jagannadh. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The shoot will commence in April 2022 and will be shot across multiple international locations. It will release in cinemas on August 3, 2023.