'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Makes Its Official African Premiere

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler's upcoming Marvel Studios' movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' made its official African premiere.



It premiered at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria.



Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejia walked the black carpet alongside local musicians featured in the film, plus dignitaries and special guests.



In Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.



As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.



'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' opens in theaters on November 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.