Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Being Mortal Production Suspended After Complaint Against Bill Murray

Searchlight had sent a letter to the movie's cast and crew on Wednesday to inform them that the production was being suspended due to a complaint they had investigated.

Being Mortal Production Suspended After Complaint Against Bill Murray
Actor Bill Murray Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 1:43 pm

Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Aziz Ansari's directorial debut 'Being Mortal' following complaints about actor Bill Murray's inappropriate behaviour on set.

Related stories

'Parks And Recreation' Star Aziz Ansari Reveals He Is Engaged To Girlfriend Serena Campbell

Indian-Origin Actor Aziz Ansari, Accused Of Sexual Harrasment, Says 'It Was Consensual'

Deadline confirmed that the suspension of the production had to do with a complaint against Murray. Ansari, who is also starring, writing and directing alongside partner Youree Henley, was not part of the complaint nor was co-star Seth Rogen. 

It is not immediately clear whether Murray, known for his films such as 'The Groundhog Day', 'Ghostbusters' and 'Lost In Translation', will stay on the project or the role will be recast once the investigation is over. 

Searchlight had sent a letter to the movie's cast and crew on Wednesday to inform them that the production was being suspended due to a complaint they had investigated. Searchlight did not specify who the complaint against was in the letter.

"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” the note said. 

Murray, 71, was accused of hurling insults at his 'Charlie's Angels' co-star Lucy Liu, who said she confronted the actor on the set of the 2000 action-comedy. 

Liu only recently opened up about the incident, saying, "I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down.” 

Searchlight is scheduled to release the film theatrically in 2023.

Ansari, known for his roles in 'Parks and Recreation' and 'Master of None' had taken a break from Holywood after he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2010 via a blog post. The actor-writer has since returned to work. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bill Murray Aziz Ansari Film Industry Film Actor Actor/Actress Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Announcement Movies Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

What Is 'Woke Mind Virus'? Is Elon Musk Trying To Buy Netflix?

What Is 'Woke Mind Virus'? Is Elon Musk Trying To Buy Netflix?