‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa Turns Writer For 'Chief Of War' On Apple TV+

‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa is set to headline ‘Chief Of War’, a limited series that has been greenlit by the streamer Apple TV+. The streaming platform has given a straight-to-series order to the show, which Momoa has also penned making it his writing debut for television.

According to Deadline, ‘Chief Of War’ follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Momoa, whose father is of Native Hawaiian ancestry, has also created and executive produced the eight-episode series with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Justin Chon, known for co-directing the currently on-air Apple series ‘Pachinko’ with Kogonada, is in negotiations to helm the first two episodes of ‘Chief Of War’.

Executive producers on the series also include Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg and Doug Jung, who serves as showrunner too. The show comes from Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment.

Momoa's previous writing credits include films that he also directed, such as ‘Brown Bag Diaries: Ridin' The Blinds In B Minor’, a short film, and ‘Road To Paloma’.

The ‘Game Of Thrones’ alum is also credited as co-story writer on the upcoming ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’, which will see him reprise the role of Arthur Curry aka Aquaman.

Momoa currently stars in Apple's post-apocalyptic drama series ‘See’, which has been renewed for a third season.

[With Inputs From PTI]