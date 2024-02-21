Turkish Women's Cup 2024: Manisha Kalyan's Brace Helps India Win Against Estonia - Match Report

After Estonia drew level off a strike by Lisette Tammik, a rampaging India struck thrice through Indumathi, Xaxa and Manisha to take a commanding 4-1 lead.

Just as it appeared that the Indian women were on their way to a resounding victory, Estonia made a last-ditch effort to equalise, scoring twice through Vlada Kubassova (88') and Mari Liis Lillemae (90').