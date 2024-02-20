However, this isn't the first time India has boarded a flight all the way long to the historic city of Istanbul. Back in 2019, and in 2021 too, team India participated in the Turkish Women's Cup, with defeats in both. But, hopes are high in 2024 for a reason - all the three teams India (ranked 65th) are playing against are ranked lower.

The Blue Tigresses, led by Ashalata Devi, the captain who has previously seen the Turkish cup silverware from away twice, arrive in Istanbul. Ignoring the exhaustion, the jet lag, the long journey from Bengaluru to New Delhi to Turkey, Ashtala remembers just one thing: "It is time we got the show on the road."

Before heading to Turkey, the team has done a week long preperation with the help of Bengaluru Football Club. This will be the first time, India's Senior Women's National Team will be in action after the Paris Olympic Qualifiers where they faced loss to Uzbekistan to end the dream run.