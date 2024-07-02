Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic 'Would Not Have Risked' Knee Injury At Any Other Tournament

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a triumphant return to Wimbledon, where the 24-time major champion says he "would not have risked" his knee injury anywhere else

Novak Djokovic eased to a first-round victory on Tuesday at Wimbledon
info_icon

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a triumphant return to Wimbledon, where the 24-time major champion says he "would not have risked" his knee injury anywhere else. (More Tennis News)

The 37-year-old eased past Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 under the roof on Centre Court in Tuesday's first-round clash.

That victory comes less than a month on from the Serb requiring surgery for a knee issue after withdrawing midway through the French Open.

Djokovic, aiming to equal Roger Federer's record eight titles at the All England Club, suggested he would not have played through the pain at any other tournament on the ATP circuit.

"Everything that I could do, I have done over the last three weeks along with my team to be able to play here for you today," Djokovic said during his on-court interview. 

"I think if it was for any other tournament I probably would not have risked it, would not have rushed as much but I just love Wimbledon, love coming back here."

Djokovic battled throughout with protective support on his right leg, though that appeared no issue in a dominant triumph against the Czech qualifier.

His reward will be a second-round clash against British wildcard Jacob Fearnley or Spanish qualifier Alejandro Moro Canas.

It will be Djokovic's 19th appearance in the second round at Wimbledon, equalling Federer for the most such outings in the men's singles draw at this event during the Open Era.

The message from the seven-time Wimbledon champion was clear heading into the next clash, with his focus on performance, rather than his troublesome injury.

"I tried to really focus on the game and not think about the knee too much," Djokovic added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics
  2. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  3. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign