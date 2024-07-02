Novak Djokovic made a smooth return to the court after knee surgery, cruising past Vit Kopriva in straight sets to reach the second round of Wimbledon. (More Tennis News)
The world number two, wearing a knee support, looked to be moving comfortably as he saw off Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court in just under two hours.
Djokovic got his first real test just four games in but fought to get an all-important break at the sixth attempt before winning the next three games to take the first set.
Kopriva had no answers to Djokovic's aggressive serves, and giving up two more breaks on his own, failed to mount any real challenge during the second.
It was the same story in the third set, as the seven-time champion won the last four games in a row to set up a meeting with Jacob Fearnley or Alejandro Moro Canas in the next round.
Data Debrief: Djokovic makes perfect return
Djokovic was forced to withdraw from his last grand slam match, with his knee injury stopping him from competing in the quarter-final at Roland Garros last month.
With his Wimbledon participation thrown into doubt when he had surgery, he will be pleased with the dominant nature of the win.
The Serb dropped just five games over the three sets, none of which were on his own serve.
Djokovic will be appearing in the second round at Wimbledon for the 19th time in his career. He equals Roger Federer for the most second-round appearances in the men's singles draw at this event during the Open Era.