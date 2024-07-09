Tennis

Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller

After winning the first two sets, Alexander Zverev lost his way and missed out on a first quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon, losing 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 to Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz roars in celebration at the Centre Court crowd.
info_icon

Taylor Fritz fought from behind to win a five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev on Centre Court, reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second time. (More Tennis News)

Fritz, who previously made the last eight in 2022, was on the brink of defeat as a typical big-serving display from Zverev saw him take the first two sets.  

However, the match turned on a fourth-set tie-break dominated by the American, Zverev losing his way as he missed out on a first quarter-final appearance at SW19, losing 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

Elena Rybakina has reached the quarter-finals. - null
Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina Enters Third Straight QFs As Anna Kalinskaya Retires

BY Stats Perform

The Centre Court crowd had to remain patient for a break in the opening set with both players excellent with ball in hand, Zverev winning 83% of his first-serve points to Fritz's 81%. A powerful backhand ensured it was Zverev who got the breakthrough nine games in.

Neither player could force a break point in a slog of a second set, which Zverev took in a tie-break, roaring to the crowd as Fritz sliced a backhand wide on set point. 

But Fritz refused to go away, drawing Zverev to the net far more regularly and finally breaking the German's serve at the 15th attempt. 

It was a similar story in the fourth as both players served well, but Fritz stepped up in the tie-break, Zverev looking dejected as he fell 6-1 down before slicing a backhand long on set point.  

The momentum was with Fritz from there as he secured a huge break four games into the decider, holding his nerve from there to tee up a meeting with first-time grand slam quarter-finalist Lorenzo Musetti.

Earlier on Monday, Alex de Minaur sealed his place in the last eight – where he will face Holger Rune or Novak Djokovic – with a 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over Arthur Fils.

Ninth seed De Minaur squandered a 4-2 lead in the third set but recovered to take the match in four, his flat groundstrokes proving too much for spirited 20-year-old Fils.

The Australian suffered a scare as he appeared to hurt his ankle on match point, but he played down fears over his condition after the match. 

"I will be alright, I will find a way," he said. "I made it a lot harder than I should have but I'm happy to get through."

Data Debrief: Rare upset for Fritz 

Fritz showed great character to hold firm in the face of Zverev's big-serving display before launching a rousing comeback in front of a delighted Centre Court crowd.

He previously held a 1-13 record against top-10 opponents at grand slams, but he has now become the first American to reach the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in a single year since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  4. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Rodri Desperate To Replicate Spain's 'Golden Generation'
  2. FRA Vs ESP, Euro Semi-Final: Mbappe At '50% Is 100% For Anyone Else', Warns De La Fuente
  3. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Seal 22.5m Euro Deal For Stuttgart Captain Waldemar Anton
  4. Copa America: Paraguay Dismiss Daniel Garnero After Dismal Campaign
  5. Thiago Alcantara Announces Retirement Following Liverpool Exit
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
  2. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller
  3. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina Enters Third Straight QFs As Anna Kalinskaya Retires
  5. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: 12 People Died Over Last 24 Hours Due To Lightning Strikes Across State
  2. Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 85 As 19 Lakh People Remain Affected; 137 Animals Died In Kaziranga NP
  3. Jammu Kashmir: 5 Soldiers Killed In Kathua After Militants Attack Army Vehicle
  4. Modi Meets Putin For Private Meeting At Presidential Palace In Moscow | Watch
  5. Karnataka: Enraged Teenager Throws Baby Into Well After Repeated Love Proposal Rejections By Her Uncle
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Sports News Highlights: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured