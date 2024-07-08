Tennis

Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina Enters Third Straight QFs As Anna Kalinskaya Retires

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina led the fourth-round match 6-3, 3-0 on Centre Court, before Anna Kalinskaya had to call time on the contest after 53 minutes of play, halting what had been her best career run at Wimbledon

Elena Rybakina has reached the quarter-finals.
info_icon

Elena Rybakina has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for a third straight year, with her progress to the last eight accelerated after opponent Anna Kalinskaya was forced to retire with an injury in the second set. (More Tennis News)

Fourth seed Rybakina was in complete control of the fourth-round match on Centre Court, leading 6-3 3-0 before Kalinskaya had to call time on the contest after 53 minutes of play, halting what had been her best career run at the tournament.

"Definitely not the way I wanted to finish the match," said Rybakina after her win.

"Anna is a great player. I know she was suffering with a couple of injuries and, if it is the wrist, it is of course very difficult to continue playing. I just wish her a speedy recovery."

Rybakina had also won the last contest between the two players – in Rome last year – due to a retirement from Kalinskaya.

With a strong grass-court record and as one of only two players seeded in the top 10 left in the women's singles tournament, Rybakina is seen as the favourite and player to beat in the second week. She will face either Elina Svitolina next.

Data Debrief: Rybakina in elite company

With a remarkable 18-2 match record at Wimbledon, Rybakina is now one of just three players in the Open Era to hold a win percentage of 90% or higher in the women’s singles.

The other two players are, like Rybakina, former Wimbledon champions: Ann Jones (12-1) and Steffi Graf (74-7).

While Rybakina thrives on grass, she has also impressed on other surfaces and she has now reached the quarter-final or better in 11 of her 12 tournaments played this season.

Aside from Rybakina, Iga Swiatek is the only other player over the past three seasons to hold a match win percentage of over 70% on all three surfaces at WTA level.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  3. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  4. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Women Vs South Africa Women 3nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W
Football News
  1. FRA Vs ESP Semi-Final, Euro 2024: Deschamps Unmoved By France Criticism
  2. ENG Vs NED Semi-Final, Euro 2024: Shaw Does Not Fathom Southgate Criticism As England Eye Final
  3. England Vs Netherlands Preview, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  4. Messi Joining Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League A 'Dream' For Al-Ettifaq Boss Gerrard
  5. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024, 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
  2. Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina Enters Third Straight QFs As Anna Kalinskaya Retires
  3. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  4. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi Meets Putin For Private Meeting At Presidential Palace In Moscow | Watch
  2. Karnataka: Enraged Teenager Throws Baby Into Well After Repeated Love Proposal Rejections By Her Uncle
  3. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  4. Hours After Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet, ED Moves To SC Challenging His Bail
  5. Mumbai Rains: Normal Life Halted As Incessant Downpour Causes Waterlogging | Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured