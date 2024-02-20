Cameron Norrie started his defence of the Rio Open title by beating Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-2 on February 19, Monday. (Streaming| More Tennis News)
“This is a special place for me, I won my biggest title last year here,” Norrie said. “I have another chance to work on my game and maybe enjoy the beach a little.”
Norrie upset Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 final and both are seeded to make the final again.
The second-seeded Norrie will face Chile's Tomás Barrios Vera next.
Also, fourth-seeded player Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina won.
Alcaraz will play his opener on Tuesday against the home crowd hope Thiago Monteiro and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka will take on Argentina's Facundo Díaz Acosta, fresh from winning the Argentina Open on Sunday as a wild card.