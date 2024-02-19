Wild card Facundo Díaz Acosta won his first ATP singles title on Sunday by beating Chile's Nicolás Jarry 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the clay-court Argentina Open. (More Tennis News)

The ATP said that the 23-year-old Argentine became only the second left-handed champion — after Rafael Nadal — at the Buenos Aires tournament.

Díaz Acosta began the week with a career-high ranking of 87. He is set to rise to No. 59 when the rankings are released Monday.

