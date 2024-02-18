Sports

Rio Open 2024 Live Streaming: Players, Prize Money and Schedule - All You Need To Know

World number 2 and tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz will be the star attraction at Rio Open 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the tournament: key players, streaming options, schedule, dates

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 18, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during his Argentina Open ATP semi-final tennis match against Nicolas Jarry at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires. Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
info-icon

Right on the back of the Argentina Open, another key tournament in the ATP calendar is nearly upon us. The Rio Open, one of the 15 ATP 500 events of the Tour, will celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2024. The dates of the event are February 19–25, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (More Tennis News)

The qualification process began on February 17th, and players such as former world number 38 Alex Molca, rising Argentine star Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Italian world number 76, and several other South American tennis players will attempt to secure a spot in the main draw by putting on a strong performance on the most difficult surface in lawn tennis.In the last edition of Rio Open Cameron Norrie of Great Britain defeated teenager Carlos Alcaraz and lift the title.

The Rio Open will feature many stars, but none bigger than two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. British number one and 2021 Indian Wells Champion Cameron Norrie, Chilean and Latin American No.1 Nicolas Jarry, Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez, Arthur Fils and Beijing Olympic Games men's doubles champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland are also in the fray.

It is going to be an exciting week of tennis in the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the Olympic Games back in 2016.

Where will the Rio Open 2024 be played?

The Rio Open will be held at the Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Its show court can hold up to 6,200 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz Loses Argentina Open Semi-Final

Advertisement

Schedule

Main Draw: Monday, 19 February to Thursday, 22 February, sessions starting at 1 am IST and 3:30 am IST

Friday, 23 February: Sessions starting at 12:30 a.m IST and 4:30 a.m IST

Saturday, 24 February: Sessions starting at 3:30 a.m IST

Doubles Final: Saturday, 24 February, third from 1:30 a.m IST

Singles Final: Sunday, 25 February at 2:00 a.m IST

Where to watch Rio Open 2024 in India?

Live streaming of Rio Open 2024 matches will be available on the Tennis TV app and website in India.

Advertisement

What is the prize money for the Rio Open 2024?

The prize money for the Rio Open is $2,100,230 and the total financial commitment is $2,271,715.

Singles

Winner: $392,775 / 500 points

Finalists: $211,330 / 300 points

Semi-finalists: $112,625 / 180 points

Quarter-finalists: $57,540 / 90 points

Second round: $30,715 / 45 points

First round: $16,380 / 0 points

Doubles (US Dollars; per team)

Winner: $129,010/500 points

Finalists: $68,800/300 points

Semi-finalists: $34,810/180 points

Quarter-finalists: $17,410/90 points

First round: $9,010/0 points

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement