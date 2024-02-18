Right on the back of the Argentina Open, another key tournament in the ATP calendar is nearly upon us. The Rio Open, one of the 15 ATP 500 events of the Tour, will celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2024. The dates of the event are February 19–25, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (More Tennis News)
The qualification process began on February 17th, and players such as former world number 38 Alex Molca, rising Argentine star Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Italian world number 76, and several other South American tennis players will attempt to secure a spot in the main draw by putting on a strong performance on the most difficult surface in lawn tennis.In the last edition of Rio Open Cameron Norrie of Great Britain defeated teenager Carlos Alcaraz and lift the title.
The Rio Open will feature many stars, but none bigger than two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. British number one and 2021 Indian Wells Champion Cameron Norrie, Chilean and Latin American No.1 Nicolas Jarry, Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez, Arthur Fils and Beijing Olympic Games men's doubles champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland are also in the fray.
It is going to be an exciting week of tennis in the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the Olympic Games back in 2016.
Where will the Rio Open 2024 be played?
The Rio Open will be held at the Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Its show court can hold up to 6,200 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.
Schedule
Main Draw: Monday, 19 February to Thursday, 22 February, sessions starting at 1 am IST and 3:30 am IST
Friday, 23 February: Sessions starting at 12:30 a.m IST and 4:30 a.m IST
Saturday, 24 February: Sessions starting at 3:30 a.m IST
Doubles Final: Saturday, 24 February, third from 1:30 a.m IST
Singles Final: Sunday, 25 February at 2:00 a.m IST
Where to watch Rio Open 2024 in India?
Live streaming of Rio Open 2024 matches will be available on the Tennis TV app and website in India.
What is the prize money for the Rio Open 2024?
The prize money for the Rio Open is $2,100,230 and the total financial commitment is $2,271,715.
Singles
Winner: $392,775 / 500 points
Finalists: $211,330 / 300 points
Semi-finalists: $112,625 / 180 points
Quarter-finalists: $57,540 / 90 points
Second round: $30,715 / 45 points
First round: $16,380 / 0 points
Doubles (US Dollars; per team)
Winner: $129,010/500 points
Finalists: $68,800/300 points
Semi-finalists: $34,810/180 points
Quarter-finalists: $17,410/90 points
First round: $9,010/0 points