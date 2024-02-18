The Rio Open will feature many stars, but none bigger than two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. British number one and 2021 Indian Wells Champion Cameron Norrie, Chilean and Latin American No.1 Nicolas Jarry, Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez, Arthur Fils and Beijing Olympic Games men's doubles champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland are also in the fray.

It is going to be an exciting week of tennis in the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the Olympic Games back in 2016.

Where will the Rio Open 2024 be played?

The Rio Open will be held at the Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Its show court can hold up to 6,200 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz Loses Argentina Open Semi-Final