Premier League: Newcastle Sign Defender Malick Thiaw From AC Milan

Thiaw becomes Newcastle's third addition of the summer, following on from Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale

Premier Leaguue: Newcastle Sign Defender Malick Thiaw From AC Milan
Malick Thiaw has joined Newcastle
Summary
  • Malick Thiaw has joined Newcastle United from AC Milan

  • The deal is reportedly worth £34.6m (€40m)

  • Earlier, Newcastle missed out on Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko

Malick Thiaw is buying into the vision at Newcastle United after joining from AC Milan in a deal reportedly worth £34.6m (€40m).

It has been a frustrating summer transfer window for Newcastle, who have missed out on key targets such as Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko.

Meanwhile, the Alexander Isak saga rumbles on, with reports emerging on Tuesday that the Sweden international has told the club he will not play for them again as he aims to force through a transfer to Liverpool.

However, Eddie Howe is now able to welcome a new recruit, with a move for defender Thiaw confirmed on Tuesday.

"I'm really excited to join this massive club. I can't wait to start training and to get to know my new team-mates and all the staff," said the 24-year-old, who has been capped three times by Germany.

"The gaffer showed me his vision and what he wants to do with me as a player and the club itself, which is really exciting.

"I think Newcastle speaks for itself. It's a great club, a big club with passionate fans who I can't wait to see at St. James' Park."

Thiaw becomes Newcastle's third addition of the summer, following on from Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale.

Newcastle are also said to be close to tying up a £40m agreement for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, while they remain in the market for attacking reinforcements.

They kick off their Premier League campaign away at Villa on Saturday.

Published At:
Tags

