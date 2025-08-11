Benjamin Sesko Aiming To Lead Manchester United Back To Glory Days

Benjamin Sesko has vowed to get Manchester United flying again
Sesko joined the Red Devils from RB Leipzig last week for a reported £74m (€85.4m) fee
United have also struck deals for Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha
Benjamin Sesko has vowed to get Manchester United flying again after completing his big-money move to Old Trafford.
Sesko joined the Red Devils from RB Leipzig last week for a reported £74m (€85.4m) fee, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.
The 22-year-old was officially unveiled to United's supporters on Saturday ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Fiorentina.
Sesko scored 21 goals and registered six assists in all competitions for Leipzig in 2024-25, 13 of which came in the Bundesliga.
He was also the youngest player to net at least 20 times across Europe's top five leagues last season, and adds significant firepower to Ruben Amorim's attack.
United have also struck deals for Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, with the Red Devils looking to improve on their dismal campaign last year.
Amorim led the club to their worst Premier League finish of 15th, their lowest league position since 1989-90, as they endured their first trophyless campaign since 2021-22.
The Red Devils were also beaten in the Europa League final by Tottenham, bringing up their 20th defeat in all competitions, their most since losing 22 in 1973-74.
And while last season's showings are fresh in the minds of supporters, Sesko is confident that he can help lead United back to their glory days.
"Just that we get better, that we connect together, in general, and we, as a team, just try to grow, to grow together step by step, because we're getting better," Sesko said.
"We're just even more complete and complete. It's just a matter of time when we can fly high again."
Sesko's performances saw him linked with a summer switch to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, though it was United's club history that swayed his decision.
"I think, first of all, because of the club," Sesko said. "It's just a historical club that is unbelievable.
"For me, the team is great. It is getting better and better and that's why there is also there is just stuff that makes you come there, gives you this energy that you want to be part of.
"I think it's a great project, in general, and I can't wait to start."
Another reasoning behind his choice to join the Red Devils was following in the footsteps of "role model" Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who played for the club between 2016 and 2018.
During Ibrahimovic's stint in Manchester, he played 53 times across all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing nine assists for his team-mates.
The 43-year-old, who is now on the board at former club AC Milan, won three trophies with United, including the EFL Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.
"He's been my role model since I've been small," Sesko added. "I've been watching him, like every single YouTube video that I can find, because he's just amazing for me."
But Ibrahimovic is not the only United legend that Sesko is looking to emulate during his time at Old Trafford.
"Of course, I try to take some stuff from him," Sesko added on Ibrahimovic's influence on his career. "Especially like some similarities with the high kicks and power strikes.
"For me, there's [also] Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney, all those kinds of guys. I've also been watching them, of course, on the videos.
"They've been great. Of course, you can admire them a lot and I also try to show myself in a good light here and try to help the team, try to help the club to be as high as possible.
"I'm kind of the guy that is ready to attack, to be in front, if there is a space behind to run it over.
"Of course, if there are crosses, it's always going to be nice, I'm always going to be there and I think that's also what is important and also what Man United need."
Sesko could be in line to make his Premier League debut when United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.