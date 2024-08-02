Novak Djokovic survived an injury scare to keep his hopes of landing an Olympic gold medal alive following a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic appeared to be struggling with a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the recent French Open, but was able to emerge a 6-3 6-6 (7-3) victor.
The Serbian started brightly on Court Philippe Chatrier, earning a break in the fourth game that proved decisive, with Djokovic able to hold serve to see out the first set.
However, Tsitsipas raced out of the blocks in the second, producing a double break to race into a 4-0 lead. But the former world number one was not ready to concede.
With the Greek in touching distance from taking the encounter to a third-set decider, Djokovic rallied to win the next three games on the spin to level the game at 5-5.
Djokovic and Tsitsipas would hold their respective serves, meaning a second-set tie-break would determine whether the encounter would continue at Roland-Garros.
But it would be the Serbian who would advance to the semi-finals, winning three games in a row to complete a brilliant display.
Djokovic will face Lorenzo Musetti for a place in Sunday's final after the Italian defeated reigning champion Alexander Zverev in straight sets.
Data Debrief: Djokovic continues his quest for gold
Djokovic has now made four singles semi-finals at the Olympics: twice as many than any other player since tennis returned to the Summer Olympics program in 1988.
The Serbian impressed on serve, scoring six aces throughout the contest to Tsitsipas' three, while saving four of the six break points he faced.