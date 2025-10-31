Antilia Bomb Scare: NIA Court Denies Bail to Accused, Calls Him ‘Actual Assailant’ in Mansukh Hiran Murder

The court said accused Satish Mothkuri’s role was “quite serious,” noting that he directly smothered Hiran to death and dismissed arguments for bail on grounds of parity and trial delay.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
HC Dismisses NIA Appeal Against Bail To Accused Gaur In Antilia Bomb Scare Case
HC Dismisses NIA Appeal Against Bail To Accused Gaur In Antilia Bomb Scare Case
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A special NIA court has denied bail to Satish Mothkuri, accused in the Mansukh Hiran murder and Antilia bomb scare case, calling him the “actual assailant” responsible for Hiran’s death.

  • The court said co-accused who got bail stood on “different footings,” rejecting Mothkuri’s plea for parity and noting that delays in the trial were largely caused by the accused themselves.

  • The NIA alleged that Mothkuri participated in the killing for money, helped dispose of Hiran’s body, and tried to destroy evidence; other accused include former police officers Sachin Waze and Pradeep Sharma.

An accused in the murder case of businessman Mansukh Hiran and the Antilia bomb scare has been denied bail by a special NIA court here, claiming that he was the "actual assailant who smothered the victim."

Since the co-accused who was granted bail by several courts "were all together on different footings," the court ruled that the parity arguments raised by the accused Satish Mothkuri would not be applicable.

"The role of Satish is quite serious. He is the actual assailant who smothered the victim, Mansukh (Hiran), due to which, death of Mansukh is caused, which prima facie is a homicidal death amounting to murder," the court held.

HC Dismisses NIA Appeal Against Bail To Accused Gaur In Antilia Bomb Scare Case - null
HC Dismisses NIA Appeal Against Bail To Accused Gaur In Antilia Bomb Scare Case

BY Outlook News Desk

An SUV loaded with explosives was discovered on February 25, 2021, close to tycoon Mukesh Ambani's home in south Mumbai called "Antilia." A few days later, on March 5, Hiran, who had the SUV, was discovered dead in a nearby Thane creek.

In his October 28 order, which was made public on Friday, Special NIA Judge Chakor S. Baviskar denied Mothkuri's bail request, citing a number of reasons, including parity and trial delay.

Related Content
Related Content

The court said "credit" for the delay in the commencement of the trial goes to the accused.

"Axiomatically, the trial of this case has not yet started. But for this, much more credit goes to the accused themselves. One after another, this and that application is filed by this or that accused. Hence, neither the prosecution nor the court can be blamed for delay in trial, if there be any," the court noted.

Even otherwise, considering the gravity of the offences and the role played by the accused, this ground of parity alone would not make him entitled to be released on bail, the court said.

Mothkuri allegedly took part in the real killing of Hiran in exchange for money, according to the prosecution.

The National Investigation Agency asserted that his presence on the murder scene had been "established satisfactorily" and that he had attempted to destroy evidence by throwing the victim's body into the creek or river.

In addition to Mothkuri, additional defendants in the case include Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Waze Waze, two ex-police officers.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: PAK Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Lahore - Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Series-Sealing Win In Harare

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  4. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  5. Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  2. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  3. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  4. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  5. Trump Signals Imminent US-China Trade Deal After Talks With Xi Jinping In South Korea

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans