Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason

Jannik Sinner has confirmed his withdrawal from the Paris Masters after contracting a virus ahead of the ATP Masters 1000 event. (More Tennis News)
Sinner, who has won a Tour-leading seven titles in 2024, will not be making his fourth appearance at the tournament in the French capital.
The Italian guaranteed his spot at the summit of the ATP world rankings earlier this month, with only two players in history having done so quicker.
Sinner is the second high-profile player to pull out of the final Masters 1000 event of the year, following seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.
“It's a very tough announcement. I'm not going to play here in Paris. We came here very early to prepare in the best possible way," Sinner posted on Instagram.
"After the first practice session, I really didn't felt good. I also talked with the doctor on Sunday. It's a virus, what makes you feel better in three or four days.
“Today I feel better already a little bit, but the body is not ready to compete and I still feel very, very weak.
"It doesn't make sense to go on court and try to compete for this tournament. [I am very] disappointed because it's a tournament where I would like to see where my level is at.
"That was one of my main goals for this week. But unfortunately I cannot make this happen.”
Frenchman Arthur Cazaux has received a lucky loser spot and will face Ben Shelton or Corentin Moutet in the second round.