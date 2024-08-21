Tennis

Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban

World No.1 Jannik Sinner has just escaped a ban after failing two dope tests for anabolic steroids in March

jannik sinner in cincinnati open 2024 X
Jannik Sinner playing a shot during the Cincinnati Open 2024. Photo: X | Jannik Sinner
info_icon

World No.1 Jannik Sinner has just escaped a ban after failing two dope tests for anabolic steroids in March. (More Tennis News)

However, the decision has not gone well with other tennis stars like Australia’s Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov from Canada.

The International Tennis Integrity (ITIA) handed a clean chit to Sinner as the tests determined that the substance (Clostebol) had entered the system unintentionally through a spray used by his physiotherapist.

But, the ITIA has also announced that despite the Italian not facing any suspension, he will have to lose his ranking points from Indian Wells as well as give the prize money won at the tournament where he was first tested positive. 

The 23-year-old had his second positive test a week later in an out-of-competition sample. 

The decision however, did not sit well with Kyrgios and Shapovalov. 

“Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice,”  Nick Kyrgios wrote on X.

“Can’t imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now,” Denis Shapovalov posted on X.

Jannik Sinner is expected to lose $325,000 in prize money and 400 rankings points. He is next expected to travel to New York for the US Open, starting on August 26.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Has Been Best Multi-Format Bowler For Last Five-Six Years, Says Ricky Ponting
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Will Rain Delay Start In Rawalpindi?
  3. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: England To Pay Tribute To Graham Thorpe In Manchester
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener
  5. Netherlands Vs United States, ICC World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  2. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  3. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  4. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
  5. Kolkata's Top Three Clubs Unite For The First Time To Demand Justice, Return Of Durand Cup
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  2. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  3. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Protests Rage On Across India; FAIMA Says 'Will Not Join Back At Work'
  2. 'Zakir Naik's Extradition To India Can Be Considered If Evidence Submitted': Malaysia PM
  3. Tree Of Death
  4. Badlapur School Case: Local Train Services Resume; Oppn Slams Shinde Govt Over Women's Safety
  5. Thane SUV Clash: At Least 4 Injured As Tata Harrier Rams Fortuner |On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  2. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  4. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
  5. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
World News
  1. Bangladesh Uproar: A New 'Neighbourhood' Challenge For India
  2. Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details
  3. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  4. Rise Of The Bangladesh Student Protest
  5. 2 People Missing, Dutch Passenger Rescued As Small Plane Crashes Into Lake Malawi
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur