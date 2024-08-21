World No.1 Jannik Sinner has just escaped a ban after failing two dope tests for anabolic steroids in March. (More Tennis News)
However, the decision has not gone well with other tennis stars like Australia’s Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov from Canada.
The International Tennis Integrity (ITIA) handed a clean chit to Sinner as the tests determined that the substance (Clostebol) had entered the system unintentionally through a spray used by his physiotherapist.
But, the ITIA has also announced that despite the Italian not facing any suspension, he will have to lose his ranking points from Indian Wells as well as give the prize money won at the tournament where he was first tested positive.
The 23-year-old had his second positive test a week later in an out-of-competition sample.
The decision however, did not sit well with Kyrgios and Shapovalov.
“Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice,” Nick Kyrgios wrote on X.
“Can’t imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now,” Denis Shapovalov posted on X.
Jannik Sinner is expected to lose $325,000 in prize money and 400 rankings points. He is next expected to travel to New York for the US Open, starting on August 26.