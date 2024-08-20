Jannik Sinner has been cleared after twice testing positive for a banned substance in March. (More Tennis News)
The world number one tested positive for low levels of a metabolite of clostebol – a steroid that can be used to build muscle mass – during Indian Wells.
Sinner was notified about the positive tests in April and was originally given a provisional suspension, but he successfully challenged it and was able to keep playing.
The Italian had been inadvertently contaminated by the substance from his physiotherapist, who had used an over-the-counter spray for a cut on his own hand before treating Sinner, the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) investigation found.
The ITIA accepted the explanation that the contamination was not intentional, and the 23-year-old was cleared of all fault or negligence by an independent tribunal last week.
Sinner will still lose the ranking points won at Indian Wells, where he was beaten in the semi-finals by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.
"I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me," Sinner said in his statement.
"I will continue to do everything I can to ensure I continue to comply with the ITIA's anti-doping programme, and I have a team around me that are meticulous in their own compliance."
The ATP praised the work done by the ITIA during their investigation to get to the right outcomes about the Cincinnati Open winner.
"We are encouraged that no fault or negligence has been found on Jannik Sinner's part," the ATP posted on X.
"We would also like to acknowledge the robustness of the investigation process and independent evaluation of the facts under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP), which has allowed him to continue competing.
"This has been a challenging matter for Jannik and his team and underscores the need for players and their entourages to take utmost care in the use of products or treatments. Integrity is paramount in our sport."
Sinner will next be in action at the US Open, which starts on August 26 in New York.