Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

Daniil Medvedev damaged his racket after smashing it seven times during a 6‑0, 6‑0 defeat to Matteo Berrettini at the Monte‑Carlo Masters 2026, drawing a code violation and likely fine

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 Daniil Medvedev smashes racket double bagel loss to Matteo Berrettini
File photo of Daniil Medvedev smashing his racket after losing to Benjamin Bonzi. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket seven times during a 6‑0, 6‑0 loss to Matteo Berrettini in Monte‑Carlo Masters 2026

  • The Russian, ranked world No. 10, was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and faces a fine

  • Medvedev calmly placed the damaged racket in a trash bin, drawing sarcastic cheers from the crowd

Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket seven times on the red clay Court Rainier III during a crushing 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Matteo Berrettini in the Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 Round of 32 on Wednesday.

The outburst came midway through the one-sided contest, which resulted in Medvedev being handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Russian tennis player, ranked No. 10, is expected to face a big fine after his antics, which happened after he lost his opening service game of the second set to fall 2-0 behind.

The former world No. 1 then netted a forehand before slamming his racket near the baseline. He then repeatedly picked it up and smashed it multiple times – seven in total – until the frame was badly damaged. He then calmly put it in a courtside trash bin, drawing sarcastic cheers from the crowd.

Berrettini Records Rare Double Bagel Win

Despite having won all three previous meetings against Berrettini, Medvedev’s struggles were clear during what was his first clay-court match of the season, which lasted just 49 minutes. He committed five double faults, landed just 36% of first serves compared to Berrettini’s 65%, and won only 17 of 67 points.

Related Content
Napoli's Matteo Politano scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Milan in Naples, Italy, Monday, April 6, 2026. - | Photo: LaPresse/Alessandro Garofalo via AP
Serie A Roundup: Politano Strikes Late As Napoli Close Gap On Leaders; McKennie Shines For Juventus In Genoa Victory
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. () - | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, is congratulated by Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after Medvedev defeated Alcaraz during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. - AP/Mark J. Terrill
Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final
Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his victory against Cameron Norrie at the Indian Wells Open 2026. - carlosalcaraz/X
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch
Related Content

In fact, Berrettini – a 2021 Wimbledon finalist – became only the fifth player since ATP rankings began in 1973 to beat a top-10 opponent 6-0, 6-0 – a “double bagel”. The last time this happened was David Goffin defeating Tomas Berdych at the Italian Open a decade ago.

“I wouldn’t expect to win like that, and it doesn’t happen that often,” Berrettini said. “It was definitely one of the best performances of my life. I think I missed three shots in the whole match.”

This result is a big setback for Medvedev, who recently defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz en route to the Indian Wells final. Meanwhile, world No. 90 Berrettini, playing on a wildcard, delivered one of the best performances of his career, having struggled with injuries in recent years.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Buttler Hammers Half-Century, Displays Explosive Batting | GT 77/1 (7 Overs)

  2. Aminul Islam Calls BCB Ouster A ‘Constitutional Coup’, Condemns NSC Probe Against Him

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Breaking Down IPL's Experience Versus Youth Clash

  4. KKR Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek First Win As Lucknow Aim To Build Momentum

  5. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After RR Vs MI, Match 13?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  2. Crisis On The Burner: Migrants Wait For Trains, Not Relief In Delhi

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Challenges Kerala’s Bipolar Polity — But Can It Break Through?

  4. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  5. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

  2. US-Israel War On Iran LIVE: Trump Says ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die’ In Threat To Iran

  3. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  4. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  5. Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, Offers 10-Point Plan to End War as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire; Israel Attacks Kills 10 In Lebanon

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump