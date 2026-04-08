Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

Summary of this article
Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket seven times during a 6‑0, 6‑0 loss to Matteo Berrettini in Monte‑Carlo Masters 2026
The Russian, ranked world No. 10, was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and faces a fine
Medvedev calmly placed the damaged racket in a trash bin, drawing sarcastic cheers from the crowd
Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket seven times on the red clay Court Rainier III during a crushing 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Matteo Berrettini in the Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 Round of 32 on Wednesday.
The outburst came midway through the one-sided contest, which resulted in Medvedev being handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Russian tennis player, ranked No. 10, is expected to face a big fine after his antics, which happened after he lost his opening service game of the second set to fall 2-0 behind.
The former world No. 1 then netted a forehand before slamming his racket near the baseline. He then repeatedly picked it up and smashed it multiple times – seven in total – until the frame was badly damaged. He then calmly put it in a courtside trash bin, drawing sarcastic cheers from the crowd.
Berrettini Records Rare Double Bagel Win
Despite having won all three previous meetings against Berrettini, Medvedev’s struggles were clear during what was his first clay-court match of the season, which lasted just 49 minutes. He committed five double faults, landed just 36% of first serves compared to Berrettini’s 65%, and won only 17 of 67 points.
In fact, Berrettini – a 2021 Wimbledon finalist – became only the fifth player since ATP rankings began in 1973 to beat a top-10 opponent 6-0, 6-0 – a “double bagel”. The last time this happened was David Goffin defeating Tomas Berdych at the Italian Open a decade ago.
“I wouldn’t expect to win like that, and it doesn’t happen that often,” Berrettini said. “It was definitely one of the best performances of my life. I think I missed three shots in the whole match.”
This result is a big setback for Medvedev, who recently defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz en route to the Indian Wells final. Meanwhile, world No. 90 Berrettini, playing on a wildcard, delivered one of the best performances of his career, having struggled with injuries in recent years.