Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International

Nick Kyrgios confirmed he is returning to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International at the end of December. (More Sports News)
The Australian announced in October that he was planning to return at the World Tennis League event in Abu Dhabi.
Kyrgios has played just one ATP Tour singles match in the last two years, having suffered with wrist, knee and foot injuries that have kept him off the court.
That lone outing came in Stuttgart in June 2023, where he suffered a straight-sets defeat to Wu Yibing.
"Honestly, this is probably the best I've felt in two years," Kyrgios told Australian television channel 9News.
"I played that amazing year in 2022. Then, at the finals in Wimbledon and the US Open, that's when I started feeling some issues in my wrist. I had that wrist reconstruction, and now I'm feeling amazing.
"It was a 15% miracle chance that I was going to get back to playing at this level and here we are.
"To get back out there in front of the home fans is going to be sick."
Kyrgios previously won the Brisbane International in 2018 and will be making his fourth appearance at the tournament as he steps up his preparation for the Australian Open.
He previously said he was aiming for a grand slam title when he returns, having lost his only previous such final to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022.
"I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport," Kyrgios added.