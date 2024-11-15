Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International

Kyrgios has played just one ATP Tour singles match in the last two years, having suffered with wrist, knee and foot injuries that have kept him off the court

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Nick-Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios has played just one ATP Tour singles match in the last two years.
info_icon

Nick Kyrgios confirmed he is returning to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International at the end of December. (More Sports News)

The Australian announced in October that he was planning to return at the World Tennis League event in Abu Dhabi.

Kyrgios has played just one ATP Tour singles match in the last two years, having suffered with wrist, knee and foot injuries that have kept him off the court.

That lone outing came in Stuttgart in June 2023, where he suffered a straight-sets defeat to Wu Yibing.

"Honestly, this is probably the best I've felt in two years," Kyrgios told Australian television channel 9News.

"I played that amazing year in 2022. Then, at the finals in Wimbledon and the US Open, that's when I started feeling some issues in my wrist. I had that wrist reconstruction, and now I'm feeling amazing.

"It was a 15% miracle chance that I was going to get back to playing at this level and here we are.

"To get back out there in front of the home fans is going to be sick."

Kyrgios previously won the Brisbane International in 2018 and will be making his fourth appearance at the tournament as he steps up his preparation for the Australian Open.

He previously said he was aiming for a grand slam title when he returns, having lost his only previous such final to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022.

"I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport," Kyrgios added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson Start Strong In Jo'Burg | IND - 30/0 After 3 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  3. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones
Football News
  1. Scott McTominay Shares No Regrets About Leaving Man United For Napoli After Impressive Start
  2. UEFA Nations League: Carsley Defends Decision To Start Watkins Over Kane Against Greece
  3. Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  4. UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense
  5. Mbappe Going Through Tough Patch, Excluded From France's Nations League Squad, Says Deschamps
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
  2. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  3. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  5. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 15, 2024
  2. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  3. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Party Splits, Alliances & Political Showdown
  4. Sex With Minor Wife Is Rape, Says Bombay High Court
  5. Unilateral Trade Measures In The Name Of Climate Action 'Discriminatory’: India
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  2. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  3. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  4. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya