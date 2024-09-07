Jack Draper Believes Grand Slam Breakthrough 'A Matter Of Time' After US Open Semifinal Loss

Jack Draper believes it is "only a matter of time" before he goes all the way at a grand slam, having come up short in the US Open semi-finals versus Jannik Sinner. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
Draper enjoyed a breakout campaign at Flushing Meadows, reaching the last four without dropping a set having never previously gone beyond the second round at any major.
However, he was beaten 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 by Sinner, later saying he had struggled with anxiety after being seen vomiting at the side of the court on several occasions.
"I'm a bit spent but that's the nature of sport, especially tennis, it's relentless, mentally, physically, emotionally," Draper told Sky Sports.
"You have to have everything as a tennis player. I'm obviously very proud of myself, and I can look back on it.
"Right now, I'm a bit emotional, a bit 'gone' that it had to end in that way but you have to respect that Jannik is the number one player in the world and he's incredible.
"I came a bit unstuck today but hopefully I will have many opportunities in the future."
The Brit does not expect this to be his final chance on the biggest stage, targeting regular appearances at the back end of grand slams in future.
"I've still got a lot to improve. At the end of the day, I need to keep on improving my physicality, my mentality, the way I play," Draper added.
"But there's no reason why I don't belong at the top of the game with these guys. I proved that to myself on a few occasions this year.
"My goal now is to try and do it more consistently and put myself in front of these guys on a regular basis at the back end of tournaments.
"I think that is something I'm capable of. But it's just a matter of time."