Tennis

Jack Draper Believes Grand Slam Breakthrough 'A Matter Of Time' After US Open Semifinal Loss

Draper enjoyed a breakout campaign at Flushing Meadows, reaching the last four without dropping a set having never previously gone beyond the second round at any major

Jack-Draper-tennis-us-open
Jack Draper struggled throughout his semi-final defeat
info_icon

Jack Draper believes it is "only a matter of time" before he goes all the way at a grand slam, having come up short in the US Open semi-finals versus Jannik Sinner. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

Draper enjoyed a breakout campaign at Flushing Meadows, reaching the last four without dropping a set having never previously gone beyond the second round at any major.

However, he was beaten 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 by Sinner, later saying he had struggled with anxiety after being seen vomiting at the side of the court on several occasions.

"I'm a bit spent but that's the nature of sport, especially tennis, it's relentless, mentally, physically, emotionally," Draper told Sky Sports.

Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his US Open 2024 semi-final clash against Jack Draper in New York on Saturday (September 6). - AP/Julia Nikhinson
Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"You have to have everything as a tennis player. I'm obviously very proud of myself, and I can look back on it.

"Right now, I'm a bit emotional, a bit 'gone' that it had to end in that way but you have to respect that Jannik is the number one player in the world and he's incredible.

"I came a bit unstuck today but hopefully I will have many opportunities in the future."

The Brit does not expect this to be his final chance on the biggest stage, targeting regular appearances at the back end of grand slams in future.

"I've still got a lot to improve. At the end of the day, I need to keep on improving my physicality, my mentality, the way I play," Draper added.

"But there's no reason why I don't belong at the top of the game with these guys. I proved that to myself on a few occasions this year. 

"My goal now is to try and do it more consistently and put myself in front of these guys on a regular basis at the back end of tournaments.

"I think that is something I'm capable of. But it's just a matter of time."

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mark Wood Sidelined Until 2025 With Elbow Injury
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Ben Duckett Hails Ollie Pope Resilience As Stand-in Skipper Hits Ton
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Centurion Ollie Pope Looks To Pile Up Misery On SL
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Hashmatullah Shahidi Hopeful For Indian Fans' Support In Noida
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Duckett, Pope Shine On Rain-Affected Day 1 At The Oval - In Pics
Football News
  1. Premier League: Ryan Gravenberch 'More Confident' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  2. 'I Am Done' - Steven Bergwijn Slams Ronald Koeman After Netherlands Snub
  3. 'Enzo Maresca One Of The Best', Says Noni Madueke After Flying Season Start
  4. The Best Is Yet To Come From Wales, Says Craig Bellamy After Turkiye Stalemate
  5. Didier Deschamps Ready For Criticism After 'Light Went Out' In Italy Defeat
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
  3. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  5. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bomb Threat: Vistara To Send Substitute Flight For Passengers Stranded In Turkey | A Look At Recent Incidents
  2. Manipur: 5 Killed As Fresh Violence Erupts In Jiribam | Recent Attacks In Strife-Torn State
  3. Day In Pics: September 07, 2024
  4. Cyanide, Drinks, Stealing: AP Police Arrest Three Women Serial Killers, Not The First Ones In India | A Recap Of Notorious Incidents In The Past
  5. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  3. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
  4. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
  5. The Growing Power Of Youth Action In India And Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Prachi, Arshad, Jyoti Fall Short; All Eyes On Athletics
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs